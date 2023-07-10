Sydney LGBT Museum QTOPIA Says ‘Yes’ To Indigenous Voice To Parliament

Sydney’s Queer Museum Qtopia has voiced support for the implementation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, in full, and the ‘Yes’ Campaign in the upcoming 2023 Australian Indigenous Voice referendum.

According to a statement, the Board voted unanimously to “support First Nations people having a voice to Government.”

Qtopia Sydney CEO Greg Fisher said, “Whilst the Board would never speak for Indigenous people, we do feel empathy for their loss of identity, and therefore the Board voted unanimously to support First Nations people having a voice to Government. And let us be clear, exhibitions now and always at Qtopia Sydney will be influenced and informed by the Voice of our First Nations friends – that voice is important and deeply valued.”

Recalling the stress Queer communities having their identity put to a public vote during the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey, Fisher said, “The experience of the 2017 survey was intensely challenging for members of the LGBTIQA+ community and its allies. Given this, we are incredibly sympathetic toward those who have had their culture taken away.

“A vote should not determine identity and we stand with the YES23 campaign to ensure that all people are recognised.”

‘The Queer Community Knows Only Too Well The Fight For The Human Right To Be Heard’

Responding to Qtopia Sydney’s support for the YES23 campaign, Federal Member for Sydney Tanya Plibersek congratulated Qtopia Sydney for taking a stand.

“The Queer community knows only too well the fight for the human right to be heard – the fight to be included – the fight for equality,” Plibersek said.

“The fact that Qtopia Sydney will open its doors early in 2024 with an acknowledgement of the Indigenous position in Queer history, and the treatment of Indigenous People in the former police station and surrounding area, is testament to their commitment to provide voice and equality for all.”

Referendum’s Wording Announced

On March 23, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the wording of the referendum question for the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

The wording reads, “A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?”

A ‘Yes’ vote will add the following lines to the Constitution:

“In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia:

“There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;

“The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;

“The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures.”

Qtopia Names New Chair

Recently Elaine Czulkowski was named the new Chair of the LGBTQI museum.

According to Qtopia Sydney, Former Chair David Polson has accepted the role of Emeritus Founding Chair where “he will continue to provide advice to Directors and the CEO and represent Qtopia Sydney in varying forums.”

Qtopia Sydney is set to move into its permanent location at the Darlinghurst Police Station in February 2024.