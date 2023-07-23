Sydney Man Arrested Over Online Threats To Welcome To Sex Author

A man has been charged over the alleged harassment and online death and death and rape threats to author Yumi Stynes, following the release of her book, Welcome to Sex.

The Australian writer and podcast presenter co-authored the book Welcome to Sex: Your No-silly-questions Guide to Sexuality, Pleasure and Figuring it Out, alongside Sydney doctor Melissa Kang. The book has been caught in the centre of controversy, with conservative groups targeting the book for being too “graphic”.

Stynes shared several screenshots to Instagram on Friday that involved graphic death and rape threats directed towards her since the book’s release.

Online Threats

Eli Engwicht (23) was arrested and charged over alleged threats made to Stynes online on the same day. The 23-year-old man was arrested at Balmain Police Station and charged with one count of use carriage service to menace/harass/offend, as reported by The Australian.

A spokesman for NSW Police said that Mr Engwicht was taken from Balmain Police Station to Newtown Police Station, where he was charged.

“Officers from Leichhardt Police Area Command commenced an investigation over alleged online threats to a 48-year-old woman,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Book Races To Best Seller List

The book is advertised as “packed with honest advice on everything you need to know about sex”, including “how to know when you’re ready and reasons not to have sex, exploring pleasure on your own to becoming sexually intimate with others, contraception and staying safe, how to communicate about sex, wobbly starts and awkward moments (including talking to your parents about sex)”.

The book features themes of intimacy and sex, including explanations about sexual activities like oral sex, fingering, orgasms, labels regarding gender and sexual identities, and how to embark on safe sex.

Despite a sustained campaign by conservative groups to have the book banned, it is currently sitting atop Amazon’s Best Sellers list.

Stynes Calls Out Threats

Stynes shared the graphic details of violence that she had been subjected to because she wanted to reveal the “impunity with which men think that they can attack women”.

She explained her choice behind publishing the educational book, asserting that they were “rigorously checked, resourced and researched”, with the involvement of a team of professors, doctors, researchers, sex educators and other experts in abuse prevention and body safety education.

In the caption of her most recent Instagram post which shows several horrific threats of violence and racism against her, Stynes raised her concern over the ongoing abuse and security men had over women with threats of abuse and violence. The abuse was both racial and sexually graphic in detail.

“It’s a concern of mine and it will continue to be an ongoing concern, and the best way these abusers can be called to account is by shining a light on them. It’s all their own shitty words from their own shitting minds, posted from their own shitty accounts. Welcome to accountability, shitbags”, Stynes wrote.

Big W Pulls Book From Stores Over Abuse

Earlier this week Big W announced its decision to take Welcome to Sex off its shelves in retail outlets and move sales to online only, following incidents of staff members being abused.

“BIG W will continue to sell the parenting book Welcome to Sex as part of our parenting range,” a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“We know there has been a wide range of views about the book, however, it’s disappointing that there have been multiple incidents of abuse directed at our store team members in the past 24 hours. To keep our team and customers safe, the book will now only be available online.”

Police have applied for two apprehended violence orders on Stynes’ behalf as a safeguard measure.

Engwicht has been given strict conditional bail and is scheduled to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on July 26 for the apprehended violence order and on August 11 for the charge.