A Sydney parent has claimed that the police were called on him after he raised concerns about gender and sexuality lessons being taught by a before and after school centre that his five-year-old attended.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the parent was told by Roseville Kids Club, the primary provision of care for students from Roseville Primary School, that the lessons were to raise a more ‘inclusive’ generation of students.

Pride Flag Upsets Parent

Asked to remain unnamed, the parent said that he was “shocked” to see the giant size Pride flag in the classroom that was the “biggest flag in the room, far bigger than the Australian flag.”

“When I went in there was an entire wall describing different sexualities giving definitions of things like ‘pansexual’ and ‘lesbian’. My child is five, I don’t understand what possible justification there is for exposing them to sexual identities like this.”

Inclusive Education

Photos taken of the centre’s wall included colourful Pride flags and definitions of different sexualities and gender identities including ‘gender fluid’, ‘asexual’, and ‘nonbinary’.

CEO of the Network of Community Activities Pauline O’Kane who represents out of school hour care facilities defended the centre.

“It’s about raising children with inclusive attitudes,” she said, stating that children in the 5-to-12-year age group have asked questions about gender fluidity and identity in the past. “Do you shut the conversation off, or do you educate and inform in a positive way so they feel like they can ask questions,” she asked. “I don’t think we should curtail childrens’ inquisitiveness, and I am sure this centre did this in a positive way,” she said.





