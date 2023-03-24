Tasmanian Senator Fires Back At Posie Parker: ‘Vile, Disgraceful’

Greens Tasmanian Senator Nick McKim has bestowed a brutal nickname for anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, after she went after his family with hateful comments.

Known online under the alias Posie Parker, has been touring around Australia for about a week now. And while her supporters have shown up at her rallies, they’ve been vastly outnumbered by trans rights activists.

She’s currently travelling around the country as part of her Let Women Speak campaign and has so far travelled to Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Hobart.

At her rally in Melbourne, neo-Nazis and protesters that seek violence on queer folk were in attendance. It was this rally that caused many politicians to voice their “disgust” at her campaign.

In a fiery speech in the Senate on Wednesday 22nd March, McKim called Keen-Minshull a “pathetic excuse for a human being” after Keen-Minshull reportedly called McKim’s partner and fellow Greens MP Cassy O’Connor a “groomer.”

I could not be more proud of my home state of Tasmania for drumming those Nazi-supported transphobes right out of town. 🏳️‍⚧️💚 pic.twitter.com/i3xbEE9VyK — Nick McKim (@NickMcKim) March 22, 2023

“I say to Posie Parker, or whatever pseudonym Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull wants to go by, that what she did yesterday was vile, disgraceful, untrue and disgusting,” he said.

“It gives us a window into her dark and warped soul.”

McKim has claimed that Keen-Minshull has admitted that she “wasn’t a feminist.”

“I agree with her that she’s not a feminist. There are plenty of transphobes like her who are not feminists. We need to call Posie [and her] ilk what they actually are. That is trans-exclusionary right-wing dropkicks – T-E-R-D-S,” he said.

“They are not TERFs; they are TERDS, and that’s how we should describe them: T-E-R-D-S.”

McKim’s Family

McKim’s passionate speech denouncing Keen-Minshull comes after the latter accused O’Connor of being a “groomer.”

The two MPs are parents to O’Connor’s trans son Jasper, who attended the pro-trans counter-protest in Hobart with O’Connor.

Jasper was seen in various live streams standing behind his mother, holding a sign that promoted trans rights. He, unfortunately, became the victim of a Twitter user who posted various pictures of McKim’s son during his transition.

“Another pathetic excuse for a human being, who goes by the name of Kimberley Allen, deadnamed my stepson Jasper Lees on Twitter,” McKim said.

“Deliberately misgendered him on Twitter and said the most vile and disgusting things about him. Well, Kimberley Allen, you can get in the bin alongside Posie Parker.”

“Jasper has more humanity in his little toenail than either of you have in your entire bodies.”