March 31 is the Transgender Day of Visibility. This year, the global outbreak of novel Coronavirus has led to cancellation of events to celebrate members of the transgender communities. Here’s some news as well as information about online events to celebrate TDOV:

TGV to set up office in Victorian Pride Centre

The Victorian Pride Centre on Tuesday announced that Transgender Victoria (TGV) will set up its office at the LGBTQI+ community hub that will open this year on Fitzroy Street. “The Victorian Pride Centre is proud to announce our first community organisation whose remit is solely to support the trans and gender diverse communities,” said Victorian Pride Centre Chair, Jude Munro AO.

TGV Board Chair, Brenda Appleton, said that they were excited to join other community organisations at the Pride centre. “We look forward to providing a safe and inclusive space for trans and gender diverse people and contributing to the Pride Centre leading the way in ensuring the current and future needs of LGBTIQ people are understood and addressed,” said Appleton.

The other organisations that will be housed at the new Pride Centre include, Thorne Harbour Health, Switchboard, Munus18, Australian GLBTIQ Multicultural Council, Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives, JOY94.9 and the Melbourne Queer Film Festival.

TransHub – A New Digital Platform launched

ACON has launched TransHub, a new digital information and resources platform for trans and gender diverse (TGD) people in NSW. TransHub offers the information that many of us so desperately needed but didn’t have access to as we met our most authentic selves. This platform has been written by TGD people, for TGD people,” said ACON’s Manager for Trans & Gender Diverse Health Equity, Teddy Cook. The platform has information about “sexual and reproductive health, mental health, cancer screening, substance use, domestic violence and sexual assault”, said ACON.

Visit TransHub.

Trans Pride Live Streamed Solidarity Cabaret

Tune in on Tuesday 31 March at 7pm (check local time) from anywhere in the world for the Trans Pride Solidarity Cabaret. You can join the live stream by making a small donation. The online event will be hosted by Artemis Munoz & Teddy Darling and will feature trans and gender diverse performers. The organisers have said that all the funds that will be raised will be split with the performers – many have lost work due to the Coronavirus shutdowns – and Switchboard Victoria to support LGBTQIA+ people in crisis.

Fundraising Campaign – Donate here.

Listen to a Podcast

Bendigo Pride Festival 2020 has created a podcast to celebrate the International Transgender Day of Visibility. Listen in to hear stories of courage, advice, and dreams of trans people in their own words and voice.

Stream the podcast here.

Watch TDOV2020 Virtual Visibility Video

“A community project of social connection in this time of distance” is how drag performer Johnny Valkyrie describes a virtual visibility video that will premiere on March 31. Check for updates here.