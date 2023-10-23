The Imperial Erskineville Introduces Weekly Drag Brunch

October 23, 2023
Image: Supplied Imperial

Following community feedback, the iconic Queer venue The Imperial Erskineville, is introducing a weekly drag brunch. 

The Imperial’s Fancy Feast Drag Brunch will take place every Saturday between 1pm – 3pm, starting November 4.

Featuring Performances From Sydney Drag Stars

Featuring performances from Sydney drag stars such as Danni Issues, Etcetera Etcetera, Riot, Sour, Jackie Daniels, Peach Fuzz, Sia Tequila, Amyl, Ivory Glaze, Cassandra the Queen, and more.

According to management, “With some of Sydney’s favourite drag talents gracing the stage, brace yourself for two hours of unparalleled entertainment, thrilling shows, and an electrifying atmosphere.”

‘Come With Your Family’

Speaking to Star Observer, Drag star and The Imperial’s Curator of Entertainment, Etcetera Etcetera, explained the driving force behind the brunch.

“We recognise that a lot of the Queer community doesn’t just want to go out and party hard until 4am. Sure that kind of space is important, but we had a lot of feedback that people would love to come and see drag during the day, on the weekend – something more accessible to a lot of people. Something that might have a kind of a different more relaxed vibe.” 

They continued “You can walk in off the street and come to the brunch. If you’ve got a large group, we also have the brunch packages that we’re offering…It’s a great thing to bring a friend to, if they haven’t been to a drag show before, or maybe come with your family.” 

Purchased By Universal Hotels Group In June

In September, The Imperial Erskineville revealed a new, updated experience, including a new Saturday night show and a ‘revamped” Main Bar, with three stages spread throughout. 

The new Saturday night show, The Priscilla Experience, features drag performers Lada Marks, Sia Tequila, and Aunty Tamara. The show, complete with outrageous outfits, music, and comedy, celebrates the iconic film, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

In a statement at the time, Etcetera Etcetera shared, “We’ve created brand new shows to show off some of Sydney’s brightest drag talents – and put together shows with a uniquely Inner West Flavour. Drawing inspiration from the Impy’s colourful past, but with new costumes, new stages, new wigs – our drag shows are brighter and sparklier than ever!”

In June, The Imperial was purchased by Universal Hotels Group for a reported $ 20 million.

Built in 1880, the Imperial Hotel has become an attraction for LGBTQI communities over the past decade with the location featured in the 1994 film, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

