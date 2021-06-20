—

At the end of season one of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, it feels like the emergency services have come through and cleaned up the carnage. The car crash is finally over, and we can now avert our gaze.

This isn’t to say this season hasn’t had its fair share of good times and fun moments, but surely, we deserved… more? And no, I’m not referring to Art Simone’s questionable come back…

It felt constantly like the drama outside of the competition outshone the actual season, between issues around representation (an all white top four anyone?) to Scarlet Adams time and again being (rightly) dragged across the coals for her past racist performance in blackface.

Spoiler Alert: This article discusses RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 1 Finale episode and mentions the winner. Do not read further if you are yet to watch the episode.

Unloading Emotional Baggage Over Lunch

So here we are at episode eight and in the dying light of season one, Mama Ru and Aunty Michelle seemed hell bent on squeezing out the final last drops of trauma from our four remaining queens.

Going in for the jugular, over some light lunch and deep dish, Ru dug up was the kind of emotional baggage that the show seems to prey on, if only in this instance, to give this season some much needed depth. Though I’m sorry, did anyone else have trouble feeling anything, anything at all for Scarlet?

But enough about her, when it came to this week’s maxi challenge, we were served up the usual calamity as the queens attempted to learn their various choreography.

And look thanks to Art, “noonie” is now a word firmly in my vocab forevs.

Meanwhile, Karen looked like she was dancing like a, well Karen after having a few to many Pinot Grigios at the office’s Friday night knock offs. Next she’ll be asking to speak to the manager and demanding a review of this season’s outcome.

When it came to part two of this season’s final maxi challenge, each of the queens were asked to put their own spin on Ru’s iconic “I’m a Winner Baby” but it all felt a little pedestrian in the end.

Out of all the banality, it was Kita Mean that took the biggest risk, for the biggest pay off… But more on that later…

Ru Serves Looks

At least we can thank the gay girly gods, that Ru for the season one finale, chose not to dress like a Subway wrapper- a look she seemed to have been obsessing over for most of season one.

Instead, she appeared like a soft-focus mirage donned head to toe in bronze. Her outfit felt a bit like a metaphor for this season when you think about it- not quite gold standard nor silver for that matter. For those who came in late, Ru also reminded audiences that her husband Georges LeBar was from Australia and was born in Perth.

Meanwhile, Michelle was dressed like she belonged more on the set of The Golden Girls than she did on the season one finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Best Drag

But back to our queens. For this season’s final runway look, category was Best Drag, ground-breaking…. I know…. Art came out looking like a tea cosy doll who spent big while Organza was on sale at the local Spotlight. Jury is out on this one I’m sure, but we just wanted more.

Karen From Finance’s look reminded me of something I was once told, what is it again… you can’t polish a turd, but you can roll one in glitter…. It was like a fat chode had been shoved into an ill-fitting but sparkly body stocking.

Scarlett Adam’s final runway look was more yawn inducing than anything else she has worn on the runway this season, but I guess we should all just be thankful she managed to keep herself in check the entire season, if you know what I mean.

Alongside these three misfires, it was really Kita’s show to steal, and gurl did she ever. Each episode, she has kept stepping her pussy up, and this final lewk was no exception- spread those wings baby girl!

The Final Lip Sync Of The Season

In a final nod to this season’s less than perfect production values, our final lip sync challenge is served up and thanks to some pretty questionable editing, the resulting effect was as if we are watching a drag show at 2 am after a few too many tequilas and a big sniff of jungle juice…. What the fuck was going on…

It was here that Kita chose to follow in the footsteps of Maxi Shield, becoming the second queen of the season to have something hidden up her sleeve… at least we know she practices safe sex…

All shade aside, each of our season one queens have done an incredible job and should be immensely proud of what they have managed to achieve. As for the season and its questionable production values, it’s a bit like many of my school report cards used to read “there’s room for improvement” ….

With Kita being crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under we can all rest easy knowing, that for once, a queen most deserving, has walked away with the crown. Time again this queen stepped her mother tucking pussy up and served us charisma uniqueness nerve and talent.

Condragulations to our Season 1 crowned queen and the Down Under's First Drag Race Superstar! 👑 Show her some love + remember to send positive energy to all of our Down Under divas tonight 💓#DragRaceDownUnder @wowpresentsplus https://t.co/CeJvz8yjyM pic.twitter.com/sGqmTD6C1b — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) June 19, 2021

For now, we just all have to sit back and wait and see if RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is, like Art Simone, given a second chance at redemption. Meanwhile, true to form Ru just isn’t letting up, with the next All Stars season dropping next week, but for now, dear readers it’s over and out.