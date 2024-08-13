Tom Daley Confirms He Is Retiring From Diving

UK competitive diver and Olympic medallist Tom Daley has confirmed that 2024 Paris Olympic Games were his last, and he is retiring from diving.

The 30-year-old won a silver medal alongside his diving partner Noah Williams in the Paris Olympics.

H has competed in five Olympic Games and won five medals overall, and is the most successful diver in British Olympic history.

Speaking to British Vogue about his retirement, the beloved athlete said it was “emotional” being up on the board for the final time at the Paris Olympics.

“It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive,” he explained.

“But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day.”

Tom Daley says his retirement is “the end of an era”

Daley returned to the UK yesterday after the Olympics, and in front of media at London’s St Pancras station, he confirmed he is officially retiring.

“It’s really hard when you say goodbye to your sport,” he said.

Daley, who was Great Britain’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, said his retirement was “the end of an era” but that “it was the right time to call it a day”.

“This year felt like such a bonus. I got to compete in front of my family, in front of my kids, I got to be the flag bearer, there were a lot of bucket list items ticked off.”

Daley also told Vogue that being in the Olympics for the final time was “very, very surreal”.

“I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics. There was a lot of pressure and expectation. I was eager for it to be done.

“But when I walked out, and saw my husband and kids and my friends and family in the audience, I was like: ‘You know what? This is exactly why I did this. I’m here, and no matter what happens in the competition itself, I’m going to be happy’.”

Daley also posted an emotional carousel of images on Instagram about his retirement, saying “Thank you, diving ❤️ over and out ❤️”.

Daley’s win a tribute to his six-year-old son

Daley previously said that he had initially not intended to enter the Paris 2024 Olympics, but did so at the request of his six-year-old son, Robbie.

Daley had taken a break from the sport, and says he returned because Robbie told him he wanted to see him dive again.

Robbie was in the crowd in Paris watching with Daley’s husband Lance Dustin Black, and his young brother, Phoenix Rose, as Daley won his fifth Olympic medal.

“[Diving] in front of my son – who asked me to come back– is so special,” Daley told press after he and Williams won the silver.

“Before the competition had started it felt like we had won. Just being able to be there with my family and my kids is so special,” he said.