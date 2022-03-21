—

A trans activist was found dead along Lake Michigan in Chicago on Thursday, March 17, after being reported missing by her family earlier in the month.

Elise Malary was reported missing by her family on March 11 leading to an extensive search of the area.

Cause of Death Not Yet Determined

Her body was discovered on March 17 and identified by police on Saturday, March 19.

Malary worked at the Chicago Therapy Collective, a group dedicated to supporting and advocating for the transgender community.

A colleague at the group, IggyLadden, said, “She’d speak out on behalf of any issue that impacted woman of color, LGBTQ folk — her heart’s so big.”

In a Facebook post, the Chicago Therapy Collective said, “The outpouring of love, care, and community response reflects the deep impact of Elise’s love and advocacy on so many of us. We hope that you are taking tender care of one another. If you need support, please reach out to us.”

The Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, tweeted his condolences, saying, “The loss of Elise Malary is heartbreaking. My heart goes out to all her loved ones, as well as all of Illinois’ transgender community. You deserve to feel safe in your home, and I will continue to do everything in my power to make Illinois welcoming and inclusive for everyone.”

According to Human Rights Watch, American State Legislatures have introduced a record amount of anti-trans legislation in 2021, “seeking to restrict transgender people’s access to health care, bathrooms, and sports and recreation.

“People interviewed said that such actions make them worry even more about their safety in public spaces.”

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.