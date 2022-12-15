—

A trans and gender-diverse swim event being held at Cook and Phillip Park Pool in Sydney’s CBD has been given a date to go ahead, City of Sydney Deputy Mayor Sylvie Ellsmore announced via Facebook. The event will take place on Saturday, January 28 2023, inviting all members of the trans and gender-diverse community to take part in a safe swim evening hosted at the local pool.

Advertisement first investigated by the City of Sydney council in May following the success of the events held in the Inner West.

Cr Ellsmore and Cr Linda Scott headed the movement to run a trans and gender-diverse swimming event in the LGA in May, with Ellsmore describing the initiative as a way to “show solidarity” with the community.

First Of Its Kind Hailed A ‘Raging Success’

The first night of its kind was held by the Inner West Council, and was hailed as a “raging success” by then-Deputy Mayor Jessica D’Arienzo. The swim night was full of rainbow flags and was a positive and important moment for the LGBT community in the Inner West.

Following the success of the first event at Ashfield Aquatic Centre, another Inner West night was held in August at the Annette Kellerman Aquatic Centre. D’Arienzo said the night represented a chance for the trans and gender-diverse community to “enjoy everything our fabulous aquatic centres offer in a safe, respectful and supportive environment.”

‘Relaxation, Swimming, Sport, Food, and Fun’

Now, the City of Sydney will see its own event go ahead next year, with “relaxation, swimming, sport, food, and fun accompanied by music courtesy of community DJs,” as stated on the online notice.

“Swimming is a staple of Australian culture but for the trans and gender-diverse community not being comfortable at the pool or beach is a common occurrence,” Ellsmore wrote on social media.

“No one should miss out on the opportunity of going swimming.”

The swim nights, however successful, have not come without receiving abuse on social media. A post promoting the May event by the Inner West Council had to be taken down due to a barrage of abusive and transphobic comments, which Inner West Councillor Dylan Griffiths believed came from overseas sources, rather than local community.

No other posts have received this sort of abuse since. All swim events have gone ahead without disruption, and have been labelled as successes.