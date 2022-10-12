—

English standup comedian, actor and activist Eddie Izzard on Tuesday announced her bid to become a Labor MP at the next general elections and her “plan to take the fight to the Tories”.

If successful, Izzard (60) would become the first out trans MP to be elected to UK’s Parliament. Britain got its first trans MP when Jamie Wallis came out in March 2022, two years after he was elected as a Conservative MP in 2019.

A Long-Time Labor Supporter

The people of South Yorkshire need the buses to be back in public control. As @benmiskell is saying – the buses under Labour used to be affordable & went to many destinations. But not under the Tories. Must be part of their levelling down program yet again https://t.co/5ChR7dZyF3 — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) August 25, 2022

“When I’m faced with a challenge. I work my hardest to deliver. But this next challenge is the most important one of my life,” Izzard said in a statement.

“Sheffield has a proud history of showing grit and determination in overcoming adversity. And it was the wit and generosity of the people of Sheffield that made me feel welcome when I first got here in 1980.”

Izzard arrived in Sheffield to study accountancy and financial management at Sheffield University in the 1980s. She dropped out to pursue a career in comedy, starting first as a street performer. She was given an honorary degree by the University in 2006.

A long-time Labour supporter, Izzard said she was motivated to fight the Tories, who have been in power for around 12 years.

Transphobic Trolls Target Izzard

“Labour ideals of fairness and equality have always been at the core of my life,” Izzard added.

The current Labour MP for Sheffield Paul Blomfield had said that he would not contest the next general elections.

While many welcomed Izzard’s announcements, she was the target of transphobic trolls. One social media user tried to pull her down by posting a photo of Izzard dressed in lingerie for a photoshoot in the middle of a street. “Would a woman who did this be treated as politically credible,” the social media user asked.

Izzard responded: “Dude/Dudesse: Tell us all what other Parliamentary candidates have posed for a photoshoot like this. Not everyone can do the Gummy-Edged Hold-Ups, I grant you that, but that isn’t a political positive.”









