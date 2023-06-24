Trans Rights Rally Set To Happen At Sydney Town Hall Tomorrow

Two LGBTQ+ activist groups are set to rally at Sydney Town Hall on Sunday 25th June on the anniversary weekend of two rainbow anniversaries, Stonewall and Mardi Gras.

The focus of the rally will be on trans rights and to “push back against the rise of right-wing-led bigotry and win rights for our community.”

The two main groups behind this rally are the Rainbow Rights Coalition (RRC) and Community Action for Rainbow Rights (CARR). The groups have cited that the ongoing rise in attacks against young transgender rights activists and the queer community as reasons for the rally.

“The rainbow rights community have responded with large rallies, and we have successfully defied attempts by the far-right to shut down drag story-telling sessions,” the event’s description states.

“We need to continue to mobilise against the prejudice whipped up by right-wing media and fuelled by anti-trans politicians such as Mark Latham, Moira Deeming and Katherine Deves. These politicians are attempting to obstruct, prevent, and tear down any laws that would protect and improve trans rights.”

“We have much to fight for. Employers are still able to use religious freedom provisions to discriminate against trans workers and LGBTIQ workers in general.”

Standing With the Trans Community

Rally organiser, Matilda Fray has stressed how important it is to “stand with the trans community.”

“On Wednesday [21st June], the NSW Parliament hosted a transphobic forum led by Liberal Democrat John Ruddick, with infamously bigoted Victorian MP Moira Deeming and the notorious NSW Liberal candidate Katherine Deeves. We commend actions taken by trans activists inside and outside Parliament,” Fray said.

A spokesperson for RCC, Rachel Evans has stated that the rally is receiving much-needed support and despite receiving death threats, is powering on.

“People realise we need to empower trans youth and rainbow families. As a contact person, right-wing bigots are ringing me, threatening death to members of the LGBTIQA+ community. This does not deter us,” Evans said.

“Many drag show performers are also receiving these vile threats. This, plus the cancelling of ten drag storytelling shows in Victoria by Councils, shows we need to re-organise. Now is our time to shine! Over seventeen groups endorsed our protest and we have fabulous drag show performers to showcase our pride, talent and strength.”

The Star Observer reached out to RCC for comment.

The rally is being endorsed by the 78ers, Pride In Protest, NSW Civil Liberties Council, NSW Greens, Muslim Collective and many more. The rally will be happening at 2pm at Sydney Town Hall.

The Star Observer wishes for those in planning to attend to be safe.