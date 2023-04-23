‘Transgender Snitch Form’ Taken Down by Online Activists

April 23, 2023
‘Transgender Snitch Form’ Taken Down by Online Activists
Image: Wikimedia/Ted Eytan

A ‘Transgender Concern’ form introduced by the Attorney General of the US state of Missouri last month has been taken down after users flooded the site with spam posts and fake reports.

The form encouraged citizens to ‘submit complaints or concerns about gender transition intervention they have experienced or observed in Missouri’, effectively urging residents to report medical professionals and collaborators who did not comply with harsh new guidelines for trans healthcare introduced recently.

A Win For Privacy

Taking to Twitter, online activists quickly circulated the form and pointed out its highly invasive and tellingly fascist nature.

“The Missouri Attorney General has opened up a “reporting” form to report on gender-affirming care providers in the state,” tweeted journalist Alejandra Caraballo.

“You know what to do” she continued, garnering over a million views.

Over the next few days, users would overwhelm the site, submitting everything from the names of local priests, to movie characters, to “your mama” and “ligma balls”.

Many would also use the form’s details box to express their concern for the direction of state legislature, making appeals to the individuals involved in an attempt to introduce reason.

In an apparent victory, the page was taken down on April 22.

Madeline Sieren, Press Secretary for Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, said the form would be down only temporarily.

In an email to TechCrunch, Sieren blasted the activists’ work, accusing them of hacking their system to silence victims of the (trans) network.

“In order to ensure the integrity of a government website, the page is temporarily down while we investigate these matters,” she concluded.

