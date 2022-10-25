—

Family and friends will come together to celebrate the life of a beloved member of the Australian LGBTQI leather community Bruce Bellingham, who died “suddenly and tragically” earlier this month.

His family announced that Bruce (42), had died on October 9, 2022.

“Bruce was a much loved man and someone I was lucky enough to call a mate after we finally connected some years ago,” said Teddy Cook, Acting Director, Community Health, ACON, who confirmed the news via a post on Facebook.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page set by Bruce’s brother-in-law Michael Buckley, to meet the funeral expenses, has raised over $6,000 in just three days.

Friends, Family Mourn Loss

“Bruce was a wanderer on this earth and would always greet friends and strangers with a warm welcoming energy,” Buckley said on the crowdfunding page.

“He was a talented, fun-loving adventurer who wore his heart on his sleeve, and he loved to travel to remote areas where he found solace and beauty in the Australian landscape and beyond. Bruce had many friends in and around Sydney who loved his kind and generous soul. He loved a dance, and many memories were formed within the leather and fetish community in Sydney and around the world. A fierce advocate of LGBTIQ rights and safe spaces, Bruce supported these causes whole heartedly.”

Advertisement

Farewell To Bruce

A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held on Saturday November 12, 2022 at Northern Rivers NSW. A future event is also being planned in Sydney.

“Family and friends are all welcome and encouraged to attend, to farewell our Bruce,” his friends said on a Facebook page set up for the memorial. They have requested everyone attending “to wear a favourite piece of leather, no matter how small or significant that piece may be”.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.





