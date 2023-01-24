—

Tributes flowed for out gay Australian rugby player and former bobsledder Simon Dunn, who died at the age of 35, on Saturday.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Simon’s family and loved ones during this very difficult time. He will be deeply missed but his impact on sport and legacy is one that will not soon be forgotten,” said ACON and Pride In Sport in a joint statement.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses the death of a well know out gay sportsperson. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

A Passionate Advocate For LGBTQI Inclusion In Sport

“Simon was the first openly gay man to represent any country at the Olympics in the sport of bobsled, as well as a beloved player for the Sydney Convicts rugby club,” said ACON.

At the 2022 Pride in Sport Awards last year, Dunn shared his experiences as an out gay male athlete and about inclusion in sports.

“Simon’s story touched the hearts of everyone in the room and provided encouragement that while many sports are starting to see the impact an inclusive environment can have on athletes, there is still an enormous opportunity for improvement,” said ACON.

“However, Simon’s advocacy was not confined to the sporting field. He was a tremendous supporter and ally of people living with HIV through his work for the Terry Higgins Trust in the UK and as an ambassador for the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation,” added ACON.

According to the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, what set Dunn apart “was his dedication and commitment to improving the lives of others in our community.”

Larger-Than-Life Sparkle

Australian bobsledder and teammate Heath Spence revealed that Dunn “had big plans for 2023, including a return to live in Calgary later this year.”

“Simon will be remembered by all who knew him for his larger-than-life sparkle, caring nature, dedication to promoting the sport of Bobsleigh, Rugby and many more charities and organizations that he helped throughout his short life,” Spence said.

Simon had recently celebrated his 10th year with the Sydney Convicts and was part of the team that participated in the Bingham Cup in Ottawa in 2022.

“His talents extended well off the rugby field too, and we know Simon made a positive impact through is work in the community, often speaking publicly about the challenges faced by LGBTIQA+ people in sport,” said the Sydney Convicts in a statement.

“We are devastated by the loss of Simon to our club and community, and share our deepest condolences with Simon’s family, friends and those who Simon brought love to over the years… Once a Convict, always a Convict. Simon you will be forever in our hearts and memories.”

Dunn’s body was found in his Sydney Crown Street apartment on January 21, 2023. NSW Police told the Star Observer that they had “commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death, which is not being treated as suspicious”.

