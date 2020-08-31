—

It can be hard to know how to respond when you hear someone yelling racist, homophobic or disagreeable things. But, when Trey Hogan, a freshman at the University of South Carolina, heard an anti-Black Lives Matter protest was being held on campus, he knew exactly what to do.

Grab his trombone.

No, this is not a euphemism.

The week before another anti-Black Lives Matter protester had come to the campus and, according to local media, been shouting racist and homophobic slurs at students.

As Hogan, a member of the school band, took action into his own hands.

Our students were not here to play today 😌 pic.twitter.com/aN5U8N4vTg — sawyer (@saw__your) August 21, 2020

Vision of the incident has received national media attention and he’s been praised by many fellow students.

“I didn’t really expect so many people to react the way they did but it feels really good, and it feels really nice to know that people are so supportive of what I did and they want to show their support to me,” Hogan said.

The Blacks Lives Matter movement, created in 2013 in response to the shooting of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman, has dominated headlines in 2020 after the killing of George Floyd by a police officer earlier this year.