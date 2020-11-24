—

Two men in the conservative islamic town of Aceh, Indonesia are facing public caning after being outed by their neighbours in a boarding house for having same sex intercourse with each other.

Reports indicate that the 27 and 28 year olds were caught by their neighbours and dobbed in for having prohibited same sex intercourse. In the eyes of Aceh and their law prohibiting same sex intercourse they are now facing if found guilty 100 lashes by cane in public.

Safriadi, the head of the Aceh province’s Islamic Police Force, told CNN the owner asked the residents to conduct the raid, which occurred on November 12.

The mob of men reportedly caught the pair together and dragged them outside before notifying police.

Safriadi said the men later admitted to police to having sex. The police chief went on to suggest officers were also investigating others the men contacted on social media.

“This is what we are exploring. There may be a [gay community in Aceh capital Banda Aceh],” he said.

Star Observer spoke with Balinese Indonesian local Wayan Danta Adnyana who is also a transport driver for tourists who said “it saddens me to see this and it creates a bad name for Indonesia as we are not all like this, Aceh is very conservative and is not a true representation of us.

“I believe everyone should be who they want to be and love who they want to love. This can be different as I am Hindu and live in a Hindu town, I am not ruled by the same laws as a Muslim person in a Muslim town would be,” he ended with.

Aceh is the only province of Muslim-majority Indonesia that follows Islamic Sharia law, which strictly bans same sex intercourse.