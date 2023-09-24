Two Men Arrested Over Oxford Street Stabbings

Police have arrested and charged two men following the alleged knife attack outside of Noir Nightclub on Oxford Street in July.

Investigators arrested a 21-year-old man from Queensland, and a 18-year-old man from Greater Western Sydney over the past week.

Both have been charged by police for the alleged attack, which left 2 men hospitalised with stab wounds.

Charged With “Intent To Murder”

On Thursday, investigators and Queensland Police arrested the 21-year-old man in Redbank Plains. Surry Hills police were granted the man’s extradition to NSW.

On Friday, the man was charged at the Mascot Police Station, with causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder, reckless wounding – in company, and affray.

The 21-year-old was refused bail, and was set to appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

Investigators arrested the 18-year-old man at their home on Friday morning, and was taken to Riverstone Police Station. He was charged with the same offence as the 21-year-old, as well as possessing an unauthorised pistol and not safely keeping a firearm.

The 18-year-old was formally refused bail at Blacktown Local Court, and is set to appear at Downing Centre Local Court in November.

On-going Investigations

Earlier in the month, Detectives released footage of the alleged attackers fleeing the scene, urging any witnesses to assist investigations.

The incident occurred shortly after 3am on Saturday, July 29, where police allege a 25-year-old man was approached by a group of men with knives and was stabbed multiple times. A 34-year-old man who tried to aid the younger man, was also allegedly stabbed during the incident.

Both men were treated and have since been released from hospital.

Speaking out the following day, Lord Mayor Clover Moore said she was “horrified” to hear about the violent incident, labelling them “cowardly and unjustified” attacks.

“There is no place for criminal behaviour on the streets of Sydney… We are an inclusive, welcoming, and diverse city, and homophobia will not be tolerated,” said Moore.

Surry Hills Police Area Command have commenced investigations under Strike Force Jacob, who are continuing to investigate the incident.