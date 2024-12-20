U.S. Senate Approves Military Bill with Trans Healthcare Ban

The U.S. Senate recently passed the National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) with an overwhelming 85-14 vote, approving an $895.3 billion military bill. However, this traditionally bipartisan bill now also includes a trans healthcare ban.

Specifically a harmful provision restricting gender-affirming care for any under transgender minors covered by Tricare, the military’s insurance program.

The provision prohibits any treatment for “gender dysphoria that could result in sterilisation” for individuals under 18.

The bill’s full intentions remain unclear due to its vague wording. It remains uncertain about the inclusion of hormone replacement therapies, puberty blockers and mastectomies.

Senator Baldwin Condemns Trans Healthcare Ban

Lesbian Senator Tammy Baldwin, a vocal critic, accused Republicans of “poisoning” the final bill “for cheap political points” with the discriminatory provision. Baldwin also introduced an amendment to remove it but failed with only 20 Democratic senators in support.

“We’re talking about parents who are serving our country in uniform, having the right to consult their family’s doctor and get the health care they want and need for their transgender children, that’s it.”

Sen. Baldwin estimated that the provision would impact between 6000 and 7000 military families.

The bill will now go to US President Joe Biden for final approval. While Biden has vowed to veto any anti-LGBTQI+ legislation, the NDAA is traditionally a ‘must pass’ bill, making rejection unlikely.

Advocacy groups urge Biden to veto harmful provision to ban trans healthcare

Advocacy groups swiftly condemned the Senate’s decision.

Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights campaign urged Biden to veto the bill. ”Thousands of whom now face the possibility of losing access to medically necessary care. President Biden has the power to put a stop to this cruelty,” stated Robsinson.

Olivia Hunt, Director of Federal Policy at Advocates for Trans Equality wrote “Denying lifesaving care to trans members of military families creates profound hardships, forcing service members to make impossible choices between their duty and the health and wellbeing of their loved ones.”

The provision reflects the broader agenda of House Republicans to combat supposed ‘wokeism’ in the military.

House Speaker Mike Johnson inserted the gender-affirming care restriction into the NDAA, reportedly as he aims to gain conservative support ahead of a 2025 leadership vote.

Rep. Chris Pappas, was the only openly gay House member to back the bill, citing provisions for military pay raise, childcare and staff shortage for rural veterans affair. But Papas expressed he was “incredibly frustrated at the inclusion of “unnecessary riders to limit care for some LGBTQI+ individuals.

A “Culture War” in legislation

The Bill also blocks teaching critical race theory in military institutions, freezes hiring any positions related to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and excludes any provision to further expand access to IVF for service members.

This year’s NDAA shows the incessant increase of ‘culture war’ items into the bill, disguising officials’ outright intent on targeting LGBTQI+ individuals rights.

Last year, Republicans attempted to remove any gender-affirming care for transgender military troops, ban books and more.