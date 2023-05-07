UK Hosts International Same-Sex Ballroom Competition

The Open Worlds Championship introduced an equality category with same-sex couples and trans performers this year.

The international festival held in Blackpool, England debuted both specialised “Equality Events” and allowed same-sex partners to enter other events throughout, based solely on age range.

“The Equality section is for couples consisting of two females or two males. Trans (including non-binary) dancers who do not feel that their gender identity falls into either category may choose which category they feel most comfortable dancing in,” the competition rules said

Open to All

Australian ballroom dancers Steven Greenwood and Matthew Nicholson debuted as a same-sex paired couple on the dance floor at Sydney WorldPride and participated in the Open World Championships.

“So far in ballroom dancing, the story has been heterosexual male with a heterosexual female partner, and sort of performing that relationship,” says professional dancer, teacher, and Open World competitor Steven Greenwood in an interview with ABC.

“Ballroom dancing is quite a nostalgic thing that’s come from the past and it was about chivalry and gentleman and ladies,” says Greenwood.

Ballroom dancing has long been a heteronormative sport – not only limiting pairs to a man and woman but assigning specific gender roles throughout.

“Typically, one partner would pick up a leading role and the other partner would pick up the following role,” he describes.

Traditionally Heteronormative

Greenwood recounts his experience teaching this traditional style, contrasting it with the belief that “roles should be more flexible”.

“When I have to tell a little girl that, ‘well, he’s going to lead now, I feel that that’s so wrong, females don’t just want to follow”

He subsequently praises the “Wimbledon of ballroom dancing” – referring to the Open Worlds Championship, for taking this next step, saying that it further reflects modern society and the “many varieties of relationships” that exist.

For Greenwood and his partner Mathew Nicholson, this event presented one of few chances for same-sex dancers to perform in public.

With a mission to take on the world, the performers are using the opportunity to show off their unique and modern male/male twist on Latin dance.

An opportunity to support the pair as they navigate training and competition is available via gofundme.