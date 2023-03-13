University of Wollongong Rainbow Steps, Rainbow Crossing Defaced With Bible Verse

The rainbow steps at the University of Wollongong (UOW) and the Cliff Road rainbow crossing were defaced last week with the words, “Genesis 9:13.”

Genesis 9:13 is a reference to the verse in the Bible that talks about the creation and significance of the rainbow. It is reportedly used by people who want to reclaim the rainbow back from the Queer community.

It reads, “I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth.”

‘We’re All Angry That This Could Ever Happen’

According to The Tertangala, the UOW student magazine, campus security and police are investigating the homophobic vandalism.

Co-Coordinator of UOW’s All Sorts Queer Collective, Isabella Phillips-Bohane, said she was “disappointed,” but “not entirely surprised,”

Advertisements

In a piece by the Illawarra Mercury, Wollongong Undergraduate Students’ Association (WUSA) general secretary and National Union of Students small and regional officer, Cheyne Howard explained, “We’re all angry that this could ever happen. It’s upsetting, it’s infuriating that someone thinks they could do this.”

In a statement, Howard announced a rally, which will take place on March 16, to show support for the Queer student community.

The statement read, “We’ve wasted no time in organising a rally to show LGBTQIA+ students that we’re on their side – unapologetically and unconditionally. As a queer person, I’m upset and hurt. As an OB responsible for looking after students at UOW, I am furious.

“LGBTQIA+ rights and non-negotiable and I will fight for them at small and regional campuses and beyond.”

WUSA president Ela Akyol said, “We’re really, really disgusted and horrified by this.

Akyol went on to say, “We just want them to know we support them fully and we’ll stand with them, 100 percent.”

A spokesperson for Wollongong City Council, talking about the homophobic vandalism of the rainbow crossing on Cliff Road, said, “This site has attracted instances like this since its installation and we firmly believe that any damage does not reflect the wider views of our community.”