Watch The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade Live On ABC

On Saturday, the glitter, glitz, and glam of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade will take over Oxford Street.

If you are unable to experience the parade in person, you can watch the live broadcast on ABC TV and ABC iview, Saturday 2 March at 7.30pm.

Hosted By Courtney Act, Mon Schafter, G Flip, and Remy Hii

The 46th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras broadcast will be hosted by Drag star Courtney Act, ABCQueer’s Mon Schafter, ARIA Award-winning musician G Flip, and actor Remy Hii.

Comedian Mel Buttle, TikTok creator Louis Hanson, and ABC’s Jeremy Fernandez will act as roaming reporters capturing the mood up and down Oxford Street.

In a post to social media, Hii shared, “ I am beyond thrilled to say that I am officially joining the biggest party of the year* and will be hosting the @abctv live broadcast of the Sydney Mardi Gras 2024 alongside [Courtney Act], [Mon Schafter] & [G Flip].

“My first Mardi Gras was the year I moved to Sydney in 2009, and while nothing can describe the excitement of seeing your first Mardi Gras, nothing can describe how I felt being asked to host it (Honoured comes close).”

Courtney Act said in a post to Instagram, “If you’re not perched on a milk crate on Oxford St this Saturday night make sure you’ve got the telly on @abctv to watch the @sydneymardigras. I’ll be catching up with it on iView on Sunday!”

‘Sure To Be A Fabulous Day’

In a statement, ABC’s Head of Arts, Music and Events, Kath Earle said, “The ABC has a long history of supporting LGBTQIA+ Australians and we are proud to be the broadcast partner for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, connecting queer communities across the country.

“This year’s Parade is sure to be a fabulous day as we come together to celebrate Australia’s diverse queer community.”

In 1994, the ABC was the first media organisation to televise the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade will be broadcast live on ABC TV and ABC iview, Saturday 2 March at 7.30pm.