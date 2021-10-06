—

In her new tell-all memoir, former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has spilt the tea on a former White House staffer for Melania Trump, who was allegedly fired for his “very active Grindr account”.

In I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, Grisham claims that the staffer was let go after his Grindr account was discovered during a routine security clearance undertaken in 2018.

Grisham goes on to blame former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who “oversaw some activities that were frankly shitty.”

Staffer Worked For Trump For Over Three Years

Melania Trump’s Chief of Staff Lindsay Reynolds told Grisham that the staffer was fired, despite having worked for former President Donald Trump for “more than three years.”

According to the memoir, the staffer “was walked out of the White House by a woman from Human Resources, followed by an armed Secret Service agent, and not given a second thought.”

“If she [Melania Trump] had been truly outraged, she could have done something,” Grisham recalls.

The actions against the staffer came in the wake of domestic abuse allegations being levelled against former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter.

Trumps Did Nothing To Save Staffer

Grisham points to the doubles standards at play throughout Trump’s scandalous time in office, writing that “If the person had truly been removed solely because he was gay and had a lively Grindr account, that was wrong. This was a White House filled with adulterers,” she wrote.

“I had a DUI, and they let me stay.”

Grisham goes on to also blame Melania Trump for the firing, alleging the former First Lady did at first react angrily when informed, but ultimately did nothing to prevent his firing – proof of the “transactional nature of the Trump White House,” Grisham claims.

As reported in CNN, after commencing work as a press wrangler for Trump on his presidential campaign trail in 2015, Grisham resigned from her role, effective immediately, directly after the violent Capitol riots in January.

Kelly’s time as White House Chief of Staff eventually ended when Trump declared their ‘love affair’ was over by the end of 2018, with Kelly leaving the White House in January 2019.