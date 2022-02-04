—

When Citipointe Christian College in Queensland issued its parents with a contract (now withdrawn) that allowed it to expel a child who comes out as gay, would only acknowledge gender assignment given at birth and linked homosexual acts and bisexual acts with bestiality, incest, and paedophilia, it caused a community backlash and rightly so.

Advertisement

Christian World View Questioned

Already signed the petition? Send a letter to your MP demanding that they oppose the Religious Discrimination Bill and introduce new laws to protect students and teachers in faith-based schools: https://t.co/rguvt5zzyj #ReligiousDiscriminationBill #auspol — Equality Australia 🌈 (@EqualityAu) January 31, 2022

The school’s Strategic Plan talks about preparing ‘policies, statements and responses underpinned by a Christian worldview to address vexing social and moral issues facing our students and families.”

Clearly the backlash from other Christian groups question their presentation of a Christian worldview. “You say that you speak for the millions out there and deny that you’re lighting a dangerous fuse.” Judy Small songs still ring true.

And seriously? Vexing? Is this the way we describe the struggle young people go through as they explore LGBTQI issues while growing up among such Pentecostal beliefs? Classically one of the critical outcomes the school apparently will achieve is ‘fewer cases of mental health’.

Your Tax Dollars Are Good Enough, But You Aren’t!

Bear in mind too that independent schools are funded partly by grants from the state and federal government. That is public money that pays capital grants and recurring funding.

Advertisement

What Can We Do To Fight The Religious Discrimination Bill?

The Prime Minister must withdraw the Religious Discrimination Bill and do what he promised to do; deliver a simple reform that protects all of us, equally.

Read our full release here: https://t.co/7TDM6mBIoc #auspol #ReligiousDiscriminationBill — Equality Australia 🌈 (@EqualityAu) February 3, 2022

This is just the beginning. If the Religious Discrimination Bill gets through Parliament, it will open the door for religious groups to reveal ‘what they really think’ and act on it.

This bill will over-ride state Anti-Discrimination legislation. It will have far reaching impact, not only on our community but on people living with a disability, people in Aged Care, women and anyone who chooses a lifestyle other than that sanctioned by ‘whatever church’ is having its say, at the time.

Here are a few things you can do:

Send a clear message – ‘You Don’t Speak for Me.’