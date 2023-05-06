Opinion: Remembering Princess Diana

I was young when the world lost the people’s Princess, but undoubtedly her kindness and compassion

helped to shape the person I am today.

Anytime I saw Princess Diana on the television, she was with the downtrodden, overlooked and

disadvantaged. Standing shoulder to shoulder with them, shaking their hands, embracing them, and

offering them support and kindness.

Most notably it was April 1987 when Princess Diana shocked the world by shaking hands with a man

infected with HIV/AIDS, with an ungloved hand. This single, simple act is considered of landmark

importance, cutting through misinformation and fear of the time with Diana’s trademark kindness and

compassion.

This was a turning point in the fight against the virus, done in front of media from all over the world as

she opened the first facility in the United Kingdom specifically designed to care for those infected with

the virus, the London Middlesex Hospital.

Later in 1991, Diana solidified her stance against the stigma of HIV/AIDs and broader homophobia of the

time stating “AIDS does not make people dangerous to know, so you can shake their hands and give

them a hug. Heaven knows they need it.”

Today of all days, with the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, is a time to reflect on the great

loss the world experienced on the 31st of August 1997.

In the face of renewed homophobia and transphobia today, I can’t help but wonder how different the world could be if we had not lost our Princess, Diana.