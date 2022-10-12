—

Applications for Actors Centre Australia’s flagship program Bachelor of Performing Arts (Stage and Screen) are now open.

Designed and created by Actors Centre Australia, the three years full-time Bachelor of Performing Arts (Stage and Screen) degree program is accredited by and delivered in partnership with Torrens University Australia. The course is divided into 3×13 week trimesters and delivered at ACA’s Sydney campus.

Patron and actor Hugh Jackman credits ACA for his success as an actor.

“I am often asked why Australian actors are doing so well on the international stage and my first response is always that the training we receive is world-class. Certainly for me, ACA was a huge part of my development. ACA lit my passion for the craft and the fundamentals I learnt here are a huge part of the foundations I take to work with me every day,” says Jackman.

The full-time degree program is designed for emerging creative artists and high achievers

and offers a practical acting program with highest-quality industry training, sector-specific training. It prepares graduates to enter the performing arts workplace and make their marks on national and international stage and screen.

Here is what ACA is looking for and check the requirements that a potential student should meet:

Potential students with the following qualities should apply:

A deep passion and belief in the power of performance

A commitment to contemporary and classic methodologies of training

A belief in a rigorous, respectful environment

A dedication to embracing the highest professional demands

An instinctive curiosity and passion about their artistic calling

A keen focus on the industry and on creating a career of which they would be proud

All Domestic applicants require:

High level of talent and aptitude in the performing arts

Good level of fitness

High level of English literacy

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older at course commencement

Australian passport, proof of Australian citizenship or Australian residency

International Applicants

From 2023, ACA is excited to offer the course to international students. Visit the website for more information . Please include the international code: CRICOS: 109434B

Every year 26 students are accepted into Year One of ACA’s full time Bachelor of Performing Arts (Stage and Screen) degree program.

Applications for entry are via an online application and live or digital auditions. This year the applications close on October 28, 2022, and live auditions will be held in Sydney in November 2022.

Diversity and inclusion are a rich part of ACA’s fabric. ACA strives to build and encourage an inclusive culture that inspires, supports, and celebrates the diverse voices of our students and alumni.

To apply for ACA’s Bachelor of Performing Arts (Stage and Screen) degree program, click here.





