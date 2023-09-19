Advertising Sales Legend Wanted – Start Today!

Embark on a rewarding journey in Advertising Sales and unlock the potential for professional advancement.

Join our team and collaborate closely with the Sales Manager to navigate the client journey, elevating your advertising career to new heights.

Your Opportunity for Financial Success: We offer an exciting opportunity for individuals who are driven and ambitious. Earn a competitive commission on all sales, providing a substantial financial incentive for those ready to make their mark in the advertising industry.

Guidance and Support for Your Success: From mastering the nuances of PR to establishing yourself in the thriving advertising sales sector, our team is dedicated to setting you up for success. Benefit from a well-established client base to jumpstart your progress. We offer support in closing accounts, expanding your client portfolio, and fostering growth within a close-knit team of professionals dedicated to community publishing and poised for growth.

About Our Client: Our client proudly operates two influential digital media outlets, collectively engaging nearly three million digital users. In addition, they distribute a quarter of a million glossy magazines annually across Australia. One of their flagship titles boasts a 45-year legacy, while the other, tailored to captivate young urban readers within inner Sydney, has been a fixture for 28 years and has ambitious expansion plans.

Thriving in the Digital Realm: With sustained investment, our client is in the midst of an exciting digital expansion phase. They have modern news journalism websites for each title, equipped with a flexible CMS, mobile-friendly design, optimized performance, and exceptional discoverability, making their mark in the digital space.

Your Opportunity Awaits: If you are a passionate individual seeking a dynamic career in advertising, we invite you to join our team of dedicated professionals.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop valuable business leads and forge dynamic advertising partnerships.

Collaborate with a diverse range of businesses to craft impactful cross-platform campaigns.

Responsively address inquiries, showcasing expertise in solving client challenges.

Foster client retention and renewals through proactive engagement with past advertisers.

Identify prospects in competitive markets and consistently surpass sales targets across platforms.

Cultivate enduring client relationships to ensure steady growth.

Optimize campaign visibility during special issues.

Empower small enterprises with effective marketing strategies.

Collaborate with the design team to create tailored and impactful ads.

Provide insightful briefs for sponsored content.

Ensure the timely receipt of artwork materials.

Persuade clients to invest confidently in our advertising solutions.

Qualifications and Experience:

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, establishing rapport and trust with a diverse clientele.

Proficiency in managing relationships and offering innovative solutions to meet client needs.

Ability to consistently exceed sales targets, identifying strategic growth opportunities.

Strong organizational skills, facilitating seamless coordination between departments.

Familiarity with digital marketing, social media platforms, and modern advertising techniques is desirable.

A Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Communication, or related fields (preferred but not mandatory).

For a confidential discussion about this exciting opportunity, please contact Karl Germann at 0428 147 607 or via email at [email protected]

Join us and thrive as an integral part of our advertising team. Your growth awaits!