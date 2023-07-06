Come to The Colombian

It’s at the centre of Sydney’s Golden Mile – The Colombian Hotel, a landmark and an LGBTQI+ icon. Standing prominently on Oxford Street, midway between Whitlam and Taylor Square, high enough to provide views across the city from its rooftop bar.

The Colombian is one of Sydney’s most popular and longest serving queer venues. It has flown the rainbow flag over many Mardi Gras parades and been an essential port of call for thousands of travellers visiting this Emerald City.

Once a branch of the Bank of NSW, the distinctive brown-brick, triangular building with its three white bands and temple-styled entrance dominates the high activity corner of Oxford and Crown Streets.

Major renovations in the last few years have seen The Colombian’s street and mid-level bars significantly glow up, and the opening of a magnificent rooftop bar – voted one of the best rooftop bars in the city.

Up above the hustling crowds, patrons can enjoy a delicious cocktail, glass of wine, or frothy amber with a range of snacks, while a DJ plays cruisy sounds. As the evening deepens and booties get restless the music ramps up to something a little more high energy.

There’s lots of space to move, tables and chairs and cosy booths if you’d prefer to sit and catch up on goss. Airy with a great chill vibe, the rooftop is the go-to for group get togethers, special occasions, social drinks, or star-gazing.

One level down is the cocktail lounge with its ornate marble bar-top, velvet upholstered chairs and curved booth benches, champagne carpet and curtains and a distinct air of quality and class. This is perfect for pre or post theatre, for special occasions where the dress code is “step-up”, or if you just want that billionaire-at-leisure feel without the cost. It’s also an impressive place to hold a function and is available for hire.

If you’d prefer something a little more intimate and secluded, head out to The Terrace. It’s a minimalist space with a relaxed feel made homey with lush plants, large windows, and tall tables and stools.

The Public Bar is at ground level, providing a strong connection to the action happening outside on Oxford Street while still giving a sense of retreat. As the entry point to the hotel, this modern, stylish bar is very inviting and is usually brimming with patrons from early in the evening.

The Colombian is a safe, inclusive space that embraces everyone who wants to come in and share the love. You can come and enjoy a burlesque show, test your knowledge at trivia, watch the latest sports events, or just sip and sway to the beats.

From one proud stalwart of the LGBTQI+ community to another, The Colombian Hotel extends a warm congratulations to Star Observer on achieving its monumental milestone of 45 years as a voice for the queer community.