Do You Have A Loved One Who Uses Crystal Meth?

Having a loved one who uses crystal meth can be challenging. Love is complicated by stress and guilt. The media portrayal of psychosis and violence doesn’t help. Stigma and shame, and not knowing where to seek help – all experiences that people have shared with us.

We are looking for people who would be willing to share their stories. We want to learn how crystal meth use influences family dynamics — family, meaning ‘family, friends and anyone who cares’. We hope that having a richer picture of the interplay between crystal meth use and relationships will mean better help for people who use crystal meth and for their loved ones.

How has crystal meth changed your relationship with your loved one? If you would like to tell your story, please get in touch with Paige at 0475 403 494 or email [email protected]. Interviews are confidential and you will be reimbursed for your time.*

Please note that this is a research study. We do not provide treatment or help. If you want help for yourself or your loved one, contact Family Drug Support at 1300368186.

* The interview will be held on Zoom/phone and will take about 45 minutes. To participate, you must be at least 18 years old, live in Australia, be able to provide a valid Australian mobile phone number and have a friend or family member who uses crystal meth. HC22079

