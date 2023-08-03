It’s A 10 For Queer Screen Film Fest

The Queer Screen Film Fest will celebrate its 10th year this August with one of the best programs it has ever offered. A high-quality curation of international and locally-made films — almost 40 in all — will be showcased in cinema and then selectively online.

Queer Screen already celebrated a milestone earlier this year, marking 30 years since it was established in conjunction with the Mardi Gras Film Festival.

‘The Very Best LGBTQI+ Films’

“It’s an incredibly exciting year and I’m thrilled to be bringing such an outstanding selection of films to Sydney to continue the celebrations,” says Lisa Rose, Festival Director.

“Ten years ago when the first Queer Screen Film Fest began we only screened seven films and the whole thing was run by volunteers. This world-class program is a very fitting tribute to how much we have grown and to how LGBTIQ+ stories have found their place, front and centre, on the international stage.”

Queer Screen has enough clout to be able to select the very best LGBTQI+ films from festivals around the world. The 2023 QSFF will screen nine narrative features, three documentary features, four retrospective encores, two episodics and 19 shorts from eleven different countries. The range of films represent every one on the rainbow spectrum.

For those who lean lesbian, your fun begins on opening night with Blue Jean, the story of a closeted teacher who is outed by a student and forced to deal with the homophobic, Thatcherous society of 1980s England.

You can then cleanse your palate with Nina’s Heavenly Delights, a delightful kitchen rom-com combining flavours from Bollywood and Scotland.

The ever so timely Marinette is a bio-pic about legendary French soccer star, Marinette Pichon who endured a traumatic childhood and became an inspiring sporting icon and proud openly queer woman.

As a special presentation for Wear It Purple Day, the gorgeous Egghead and Twinkie will screen free for filmgoers under 26. This romantic dramedy is a coming out, coming of age tale of misplaced crushes told with the help of animation.

And of course there’s the always delicious tasting plate of Sapphic Shorts with a wonderful selection of lesbian short films.

There’s also a beautiful collection of shorts for those who identify as trans or gender diverse. They range from hilarious to heart-rending to inspiring. Complementing the shorts is the poignant Korean spiritual drama, Peafowl, about a trans woman’s resilience in a culturally hostile environment.

If you prefer man-to-man stories, you can start with Drifter, a German film about young people exploring the seedy, sexual underworld of Berlin set to a thumping club beat.

For a complete change of pace, The Strong Ones follows the blossoming romance of two men in a fishing village in Chile. Stunning mountain and ocean visuals in this scintillating film.

Lie With Me is a complex and moving French film in which a middle-aged author is hurtled emotionally into the past and a passionate relationship after a chance meeting with the son of his erstwhile lover.

Another German film, Center of My World, explores young love, angst, and family skeletons with a fresh, quirky vitality.

And yes, there are shorts for the boys too.

Among the documentaries is the fabulous It’s Only Life After All about the Indigo Girls; their lives, their music, their goddess status with lesbians.

The closing night film is Theater Camp and — seriously, just watch the trailer and buy your tickets, you won’t wanna miss this.

If you yourself are an aspiring queer film maker, then Queer Screen would like to politely ask you to Pitch Off. Six finalists will get the opportunity to sell their concept with a 5-minute spiel in front of expert panelists and an audience. There’s $10,000 up for grabs, plus mentoring, film passes and more.

Don’t dismay if you can’t get to the cinema during the festival, Queer Screen is running an on-demand season until September 3. You can stream a selection of films from the comfort of your own sofa.

For the full program of events and films, and details about the Queer Screen Pitch Off, visit queerscreen.org.au

Queer Screen Film Fest, August 23 – 27, Event Cinemas, George St, Sydney