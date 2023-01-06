—

Level 2 Peer Worker

Ref- 57481

Working in Public Health has never been more important or meaningful

Monash Health is the largest public health service in Victoria, employing over 22,000 people across a range of specialities.

About our Monash Health Gender Clinic

The Monash Health Gender Clinic is a state-wide service that provides client-centred care for transgender and gender diverse people aged 16 years and above. The Gender Clinic comprises a specialist team of psychiatrists, psychologists, peer workers, social work, research and administrative staff and a consumer advisory panel.

Monash Health Gender Clinic has a new, permanent part-time position available at 0.7 (3.5 days per week) EFT. This position will be based at the architecturally designed, purpose-built Victorian Pride Centre in St Kilda. Please note that the lived experience required for this position may be lived experience of gender incongruence (peer worker), or lived experience as a carer/family member of someone with gender incongruence (family/carer peer worker). Please specify on your application the position you are applying for.

A day in the life

No two days will be the same as you work within an established, friendly team environment. You will provide clients/family/carers as appropriate with peer support and assist with access to community services. Support and be supported by our multidisciplinary team in the delivery of pragmatic, client- centred care.

Opportunities include access to Intentional Peer Support training, individual and group supervision. We are a coffee-friendly, cake-forward team!

What you bring

Peer worker positions require lived experience of gender incongruence, and family/carer peer worker positions require lived experience of being a family member or carer of a person experiencing gender incongruence.

You have either completed Certificate IV in Mental Health Peer work, or are willing to complete with Monash Health’s support.

Experience working in mental health settings is desirable. Eligibility for Level 3 employment requires work experience and the capacity to supervise Level 2 workers.

On a personal level, you are:

able to communicate effectively to a wide range of audiences

a flexible worker with excellent time management

committed to delivering quality care, service & advocacy

enthusiastic, compassionate & able to work collaboratively

innovative with regard to service delivery within public health

In return

Ours is a connected team with strong shared values and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Ours is also a highly skilled, collaborative and welcoming multidisciplinary team where the only limit in your career is you.

We are committed to working with you to become your professional best. Resources to support you include supervision from the Monash Health Consumer and Family Carer Service, and collaboration with other specialist gender services state-wide. Reasonably flexible working hours and arrangements are accommodated.

There is no better time to join us and here’s just a few reasons why:

mentorship and career guidance

support to attend relevant professional development forums and conferences

a supportive learning environment should you wish to undertake further studies

salary packaging options that increase your take-home pay

access to a comprehensive Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity, and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles.

Applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered.

Offers of employment can only be made once all required probity checks have been completed.

These include

Under the Victorian Public Health orders, all employees working within the Public Health system must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and Influenza and are required to provide acceptable evidence of their vaccination status. The current orders require evidence of three doses for COVID-19.

All applicants to positions with Monash Health will need to upload acceptable evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 and Influenza as part of their application. Acceptable evidence is a copy of your Immunisation History Statement which can be accessed via myGov.

Offers of employment will only be made to candidates who can provide evidence that they meet full vaccination status.

