—

Info & tickets

Worldwide Sensation Bingo Loco is coming to you with a Mardi Gras Special with special guest host, the Queen of numbers, Karen from Finance on the eve the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade..

Costumes highly encouraged / Prizes awarded for best dressed

You want the madness? Bingo Loco provide it! Bring your very best dancing shoes and get ready for a crazy night……of bingo! But not just any bingo. Bingo Loco!

WHAT IS BINGO LOCO?

We are the runaway child of traditional bingo complete with rave rounds, lip sync battles and dance offs. The conventional Bingo Cartel don’t like what we do. We don’t care. We are bringing bingo kicking and screaming into a full on party rave! We’ve got the ball’s… the bingo balls to make your roar so loud you’ll definitely lose your voice.

Previous prizes include: Trip to Vegas & Coachella, dildos, blow up dolls, Beats Headphones, crates of cans, a bathtub, 90’s gameboys, convertible car, bags of rubbish, 8 foot teddy bears and even a boat!!??

“Bingo Loco has become nothing short of an entertainment phenomenon in its birth place of Dublin and beyond.” – Lonely Planet.

Bingo Loco is not a performance, it’s an engaging experience with the mentality of a theatre show, while always ensuring every element is completely ridiculous.

In 2020, Bingo Loco is partnering with Make-A-Wish® Australia to help create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Each year, thousands of Australian children are diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. Wishes complement medical treatment – working to calm, distract and empower sick kids at the time they need it most. When a wish is realised, a child discovers that despite their situation, anything is possible.

Info & tickets