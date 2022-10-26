—

In 2023, Sydney will erupt in a superstorm of LGBTQIA+ celebration when it becomes the first city in the southern hemisphere to host WorldPride. February and March are already firmly established as rainbow months in Sydney, but it’s going to look like a kaleidoscope when WorldPride hits the town. Massive parties, open-air festivals, arts, entertainment, music, workshops, and more – and all queer to the max.

If you plan to be in Sydney for this incredible party season and you want to attend one of the key events, then you need to check out the exclusive passes Klook has curated specifically for Sydney WorldPride. They have four unbelievable packages to choose from, each one give you entry to a Sydney WorldPride main event plus the option to add one, two or three popular Sydney attractions.

Four juicy Sydney WorldPride Passes to choose from: Live and Proud Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert • Domain Dance Party • Bondi Beach Party • Rainbow Republic.

Live and Proud Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert is the official launch for the festival and it is going to go off! Casey Donovan and Courtney Act will host an outdoor mega-concert in the Domain, headlined by Kylie Minogue and livestreamed around the country.

Domain Dance Party: an all-star DJ line-up curated by DJ Dan Slater will rock the Domain for 7 thumping hours. Party under the stars.

Bondi Beach Party is the hottest ticket in town. Sand, surf, and sounds on this iconic shore. Soak it up and sweat it out.

Rainbow Republic: Say goodbye to Sydney WorldPride with a tear and a smile. Local and international queer superstars, power beats, food, bars and a whole lot of joy.

Each pass has tiered pricing with the option to add one, two, or three of these Sydney activities which you can use anytime during the Sydney WorldPride festival: Taronga Zoo Sydney General Entry Ticket, SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium Ticket, Madame Tussauds Ticket, Sydney Big Bus Hop-On Hop-Off Sightseeing Tours (Open-Top), Secret Bar Crawl Experience in Sydney, Sydney Harbour Jet Boat Ride, Hickson House Distilling Tour & Tasting, Mardi Gras Nightlife Pub Crawl.

These bundles will save you lots and lots of dollars that will be much better spent on wardrobe and make-up. And you know what they say, the bigger the bundle, the better. Add three Sydney attractions and you’ll save enough for a new jewelled pet collar or other frivolous indulgence. Plus, you’ll have extra fun adventures during the day in between your WorldPride activities.

As part of the celebrations, Klook is offering 10% discount on Sydney activities when you use the code PLAYPRIDE, and 10% discount on Sydney hotels when you use the code STAYPRIDE.

Sydney WorldPride has a packed program with heaps of events to suit every taste and budget, including talks, sports, art exhibitions, concerts, parties and a multitude more. Click here for some suggestions on how to fill your calendar.

The Sydney WorldPride Passes start at $179 (with one Sydney activity) for Live and Proud Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert, Domain Dance Party, Rainbow Republic, and $239 for Bondi Beach Party.

These events are selling fast so secure your passes as soon as you decide you want to attend the biggest LGBTQIA+ celebration to ever hit our shores.

Go to Klook.com now.