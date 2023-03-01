ChillOut Festival Announces Rainbow-Studded Musical Line-up 

Choir of Hard Knocks and LION join the ChillOut festival line-up for the event’s 26th anniversary in the ‘gay capital of regional Victoria.’

Since 1997, the regional areas of Daylesford and Hepburn Springs are transformed over Victoria’s Labour Day Weekend into ‘Queer Country’.

The ChillOut festival encompasses a long weekend of LGBTQIA+ celebrations, from the annual Sunday morning street parade to late-night outdoor dance parties, speed dating and rainbow storytime.

This year’s theme “Find Your Wings” is exemplified by the line-up’s latest addition, The Choir of Hard Knocks. The choral group rose to fame in 2006 following the award-winning ABC documentary series of the same name, which detailed the group’s formation and inspiring journey.

The choir was founded on the premise of helping individuals find community support, acquire new skills and rebuild personal confidence to combat the social exclusion many members had faced due to their socio-economic circumstances.

Through the sense of community found in the group’s regular rehearsals, currently held at St Michaels Uniting Church, the majority of the original 52 members have now found opportunities in part or full-time work or study.

Festival Director, Emma Ireland, echoed the choir’s ethos of overcoming societal exclusion and isolation through the joy and connection of singing, as a central theme of the festival.

“ChillOut Festival was founded on the principle of being a safe space for people to be themselves, connect, create and celebrate the community. The Choir of Hard Knocks is a gorgeous example of that in action. ChillOut is a space for people to overcome social isolation to connect with the community. We are thrilled to have them perform at ChillOut Festival.” You will find their performance at the Carnivale on Sunday, March 12 from 11 am.

Also joining the line-up is newcomer LION, fresh off of his showstopping performances at Big Sound Festival and Victoria’s Pride Midsumma Festival street party.

ChillOut is a celebration of queer joy within all intersections of the LGBTQIA+ community, as Ireland notes, “We’re so excited that LION will bring his high energy, joyful performance to the stage in Daylesford.”

The Melbourne-based queer, black electropop/alt artist, singer, songwriter and dancer will be bringing his pulsing rhythms, socio-politically driven lyrics and powerful choreography to the Ballroom Blitz stage from 8 pm on Saturday, March 11.

The festival will host over fifty events across the five days of festivities, including performances by Karen from Finance, Kate Miller-Heidke, the Tuck Shop Ladies, Elektra Lite and many more, hosted by MCs Nate Byrne and Art Simone.

The full program and tickets for all the festival can be found at: www.chilloutfestival.com.au





