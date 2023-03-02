Puppy Pride: What’s On In Queer Sydney

It’s almost the end of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and WorldPride and as sad as it always is, we at the Star Observer hope everyone had a great time and enjoyed themselves.

We’ll be live-streaming on Facebook this Sunday for the Pride March across the Sydney Harbour Bridge at 9:40 am so tune in to watch it.

As always, we’ve curated some fun events that are happening around the city. Here’s what’s on in queer Sydney:

Puppy Pride

Calling all dog owners in Sydney! If you enjoyed taking your cute four-legged friend to the Mardi Gras Fair Day and showing them off, the Australian Heritage Hotel is inviting everyone down for Puppy Pride!

Enjoy celebrating inclusivity and the fun events planned that include a doggie canvas painting and winning prizes for the best-dressed pup.

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 12 pm

Where: The Australian Heritage Hotel, 100 Cumberland Street, The Rocks

Price: Free