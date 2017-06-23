CLOUD Nine is a story about people bursting to change who they are.
Betty is a mother lusting for adultery. Edward is a boy trying to be a man. Joshua is a servant with a hunger for power. And everyone is looking for liberation.
Award-winning Sydney Theatre Company Artistic Director Kip Williams brings a crisp new vision to one of Caryl Churchill’s greatest plays featuring a brilliant ensemble of actors.
The play’s story begins in Victorian-era Africa – a time of corsets and colonies, of suppressed urges and hunting rifles.
The play ends in London a century later, but the characters have aged only 25 years.
Cloud Nine will make you question your pre-conceptions, it will make you laugh and it will break your heart. It unpicks the the knotted realities of sex, gender, and identity with an audacious sense of humour and more than a little sauciness.
The show will run from 1 Jul – 12 Aug, at the Sydney Theatre Company. You can purchase tickets here.
Exclusive Star Observer special offer: use code word STAR60 when booking to access discounted preview tickets.
