Drag Race Star Shangela Accused Of Sexual Assault In New Lawsuit

This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.

Actor and drag queen Shangela has been accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit, after facing previous allegations in 2023 and 2024.

The complaint, filed in the New York Supreme Court on on February 25, was obtained by Out the morning it was submitted.

The plaintiff, Eric Poff, alleges to have met Shangela, whose real name is Darius Jeremy “DJ” Pierce, in 2017, while working on Bianca del Rio’s film Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate.

He says the pair went to a bar where they “consumed one to two drinks”, but alleges that his drinks had been “spiked”. Poff alleges that he has “no memory of events between consuming the drink and becoming semi-conscious in a hotel room”, where he awoke to being “anally penetrated without consent” by an unknown man, referred to in the lawsuit as John Doe.

Poff alleges Pierce was initially watching from the corner of the room, then also penetrated Poff without consent. He also alleges Pierce sent him money via Paypal after the incident.

Poff is seeking compensation for pain and suffering, in addition to punitive damages, pre- and post-judgement interest, and the legal fees that have arisen.

“Sexual assault is a particularly taboo subject in the LGBTQ community and protecting celebrities who are accused is far too common, but we cannot ignore the experiences of survivors or allow violence to continue unanswered,” Poff wrote in the statement.

“I join with other survivors in coming forward and telling my story.

“My hope is to hold accountable DJ Pierce/Shangela, shed light on the impact of sexual assault on those who experience it and shift attitudes in what can be a toxic culture of victim blaming and shaming.

“Sexual assault is assault, no matter the sexual orientation of those involved, and survivors in the LGBTQ community deserve the equal justice as much as anyone who is subject to this kind of violence.”

Lawsuit brings number of allegations against Shangela to seven

This is the second sexual assault lawsuit Pierce has received, with the first filed in May 2023 by Daniel McGarrigle, a former production assistant on HBO’s We’re Here, which Pierce starred in.

The suit was settled out of court and Pierce denied the allegations profusely.

The following year in March, Rolling Stone published an investigation which detailed five more allegations of sexual assault against Pierce. Four of the individuals’ claims involved accepting alcohol from Pierce, only to wake in his hotel room or home, with Pierce or an unknown man assaulting them.

In his statement, Poff said it was the bravery of these other survivors in telling their stories that helped him come forward with his own.

When the Rolling Stone story was released in March, Poff shared it to his Instagram story alongside the text “Maybe I should share my story too…” In September, he shared a three-minute video in which he talked about running into Pierce at a bar in West Hollywood and confronted him.

“He looked me in the eye and he said, ‘I’m sorry you feel that way.'”

In the video, Poff had a message for his alleged perpetrator.

“DJ, I’m sorry you feel the way that you do. I’m sorry that you are comfortable going into our crew spaces and that every place you go into, you kind of threaten the safety of the space. I’m sorry that your name is going to be synonymous for the deeds, and all the projects you’ve had the opportunity of being on are going to be tarnished.”

You are not alone. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual or family violence and needs support, you can contact: