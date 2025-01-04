Kameron Michaels Teases Full-Frontal Content On OnlyFans

Drag Race star and finalist Kameron Michaels has announced that he’ll be sharing adult content on OnlyFans, as well as the fact he’s now a certified personal trainer.

Taking to Instagram on New Year’s Day, Kameron was thrilled to announce the beginning of Kameron Michaels Fitness, a personal training company. He said: “Health and Fitness has been a passion of mine for years and I finally made this goal my priority. I took the time, I hit the books, and I am so proud to tell you: I am a certified Personal Trainer!”

The exact details of the Kameron Michaels Fitness platform are currently scant, but the promise in Kameron’s bio of an app launching soon seems to indicate there’ll be a digital component for international fans and fitness enthusiasts.

However, Kameron wasn’t done with the announcements – on his Instagram stories, he revealed he had an OnlyFans where he promised 18+, XXX content. “Welcome to the other side of Kameron Michaels,” his bio reads on the website. “I promise you’re gonna like it here.”

On the page, Kameron says that private pictures and videos will be available soon, and promises that full frontal content will drop Valentine’s Day 2025. In the meantime, he asks fans to be courteous and respectful, and is offering an Early Bird discount until January 14. Right now, the subscription is $11.99USD per month, but will usually be $14.99USD.

If the announcement of these two endeavours had you worried about Kameron’s drag, though, worry not: on Instagram he assured his fans that “NO, this is not a goodbye to drag. You will still see me around 🥰💋”

It’s a relief for fans of Kameron, which first made waves in the Runiverse during Drag Race season 10 for strength as a queen and notably muscular physique that caught the eyes of many fans. Known for having survived four lip syncs in a row and finishing the season in second place, Kameron left an indelible mark on the minds of fans who saw her take on the trials and tribulations of the Werk Room.