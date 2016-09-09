—

Lady Gaga has released her new single Perfect Illusion. Picture: @LadyGaga/Twitter

LADY Gaga has set the world ablaze with the release of her much anticipated new single Perfect Illusion.

You can listen to it below:

Perfect Illusion marks her first solo pop song release since Artpop in November 2013, and will be the first single from her untitled fifth album. It is still not known when the album, dubbed by fans as #LG5, will be released.

It was produced by Mark Ronson, who was behind classic albums like Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black.

Fans on social media have gone crazy over the new track.

PERFECT ILLUSION IS EVERYTHING WHAT I WANTED !!! — Beysus † Godga (@GagaLovesBey) September 9, 2016

perfect illusion sounds nothing like the songs that are currently popular, she keeps reinventing herself and doing her thing I love her — Jordan (@jordanxsilva) September 9, 2016

My wig is SNATCHED! Took! THROWN! Destroyed! Burned! Stepped on! ASHES IN THE WIND! #PERFECTILLUSION pic.twitter.com/SeRQPBEg2c — Justin (@JustinCentric) September 9, 2016