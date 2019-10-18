—

Michael Griffiths paying homage to Kylie's infamous 'hair hat' on the cover of her debut album, "Kylie". Photo: Michael Griffiths/Facebook.

It’s been eight months since Kylie Minogue brought her Golden Tour to Australia—but if you’re a Kylie fan in withdrawal, we’ve got news for you.

The Sydney premiere season of Songs for Kylie, by Helpmann Award winning performer Michael Griffiths, hits town next Thursday, 24 October for four performances only at the Hayes Theatre, Potts Point.

The homage to Kylie—which explores her career from Neighbours, through her Stock Aiitken Waterman years, and to her rebirth as the ultimate dance diva—has previously played the UK to critical acclaim.

“Performed with more enthusiasm than I ever thought possible … Kylie would be proud,” said Broadway World UK in its review.

Scotland’s Deadline News, meanwhile, said: “Griffiths’ gay homage to a gay icon is loving and heartfelt, championing her personal battles and victories as much as her singing success. And, just like the pop princess herself, this show is small but perfectly formed.”

Written and directed by Helpmann Award winner Dean Bryant (Sweet Charity, Little Shop Of Horrors, Assassins). Songs By Kylie follows Griffiths’ acclaimed shows based on the music of Cole Porter, Annie Lennox and Madonna.

Griffiths also recently performed to rave reviews at Tenterfield’s Peter Allen Festival, where he played the role of the late, great Australian cabaret artist in the Olivia Newtown-John/Peter Allen tribute show, Livvy and Pete.

The show on 6 Septmber—the day Tenterfield was ravaged by bushfires, which destroyed several homes—highlighted Griffiths’ commitment to his craft. Griffiths and co-star Amelia Ryan went on with the show, with their bags packed in the cars outside, ready to evacuate at short notice.

The Songs for Kylie season in Sydney comes just days after the release of Kylie’s new single with French singer Jenifer, On Oublie Le Reste, and after Kylie’s recent recreation of her Slow viceo on Sydney’s Coogee Beach for an unconfirmed project, thought to be a Specsavers advertisement.

It’s unknown if Kylie is still in Sydney but if she is, who knows—she may just pop into Songs with Kylie too?

Songs for Kylie by Michael Griffiths plays at the Hayes Theatre Co, 19 Greenknowe Avenue, Potts Point, at 8.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 24, 25 and 26 October; and 7.30pm on Sunday, 27 October. For tickets and more information, visit hayestheatre.com.au or phone (02) 8065 7337.