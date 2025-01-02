LGBTQIA+ Youth Takes Centre Stage

As they do in the Pride Parade, our LGBTQIA+ youth are at the forefront of many Midsumma initiatives and events this year.

At a time when global politics is shining a particularly harsh spotlight on drag storytime events and gender-affirming care for gender-diverse youth, Midsumma thumbs its nose at those who would leave our newest members of the family out in the cold.

Instead, they are celebrating the next generation, who pour their passion, energy and spirit of innovation into everything they do.

There’s something for every age! Babies ages 0–12 months (and their carers) will love the multi-sensory experience of An Uncertain Time at ArtPlay.

Kids aged 3–8 will love the Free Rainbow Storytime with drag icons Cerulean and Govind Pillai at the State Library Victoria. Also Free at the SLV, kids aged 5–12 can see stories come to life (and song!) with The Story Keepers.

Future meteorologists won’t forget learning about the science behind rainbows at Hugo’s Rainbow Show, when Aotearoa’s own Hugo Grrrl will bring his signature sparkle to the magic of science for children aged 2–10.

On the other side of the city at the Immigration Museum there’s an exhibition on Joy for all ages, and an epic party for youth aged 12–19 as only Minus18 can throw them.

In Footscray at the gorgeous Bluestone Church Arts Space there’ll be a fun-filled Toddler Social hosted by Aunty Bear and ZaZa, or get your togs on for the Carlton Baths Pride Party to splash about in the sun for a joyful and family-friendly day!

For LGBTQIA+ youth there’s also the inspiring NGV Teens x Midsumma: Queer Dialogues for ages 14–18, where Midsumma Pathways alumnus Ben Goss will pass the torch of mentorship to the next generation of creatives.

In Sunbury there’ll be the first meeting of the Rainbow Reads Young Adult Book Club, celebrating and shaping diverse content in libraries when we need it most! Also in Sunbury there is set to be a rainbow no matter the weather at the Rainbow Family Art Workshop with Michelle Venn-Rowe!

For families with children aged 12 or below, it’s time for dancing, dressing up and drag story time at the magnificent Rainbow Families Extravaganza, a free morning presented by Rainbow Families Switchboard and the Victorian Pride Centre. The VPC will also host the fabulous Frock Hudson’s Storytime Sing-a-long for all ages!

Midsumma’s Youth program will help ensure the next generation are more confident, inclusive, and proud than those that came before them.