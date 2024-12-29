Timothée Chalamet And Elle Fanning Recreate Viral ‘Holding Space’ Meme

Celebrity Entertainment Screen
Josh Kerwick
December 29, 2024
Timothée Chalamet And Elle Fanning Recreate Viral ‘Holding Space’ Meme
Image: Source: Out Magazine

In a new interview with Out reporter Tracy E. Gilchrist, stars of A Complete Unknown Timothée Chalamet (of Call Me By Your Name  fame) and Elle Fanning have gushed about the legacy of the “holding space” meme and even recreated it with Tracy herself!

Sitting down with the now-viral journalist, Chalamet and Fanning simply couldn’t resist bringing up Gilchrist’s hilarious and bizarre interview with Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, an interaction that was tinged with a layer of surrealism. 

In the weeks since it hit the internet, ‘holding space’ has practically become commonplace internet vernacular, and the young stars Chalamet and Fanning are clearly in the know on the meme’s viral hilarity.

Following some pre-filming banter, Gilchrist introduced herself in the interview and proclaimed that she was “holding space” for both Chalamet and Fanning, leading them to recreate that original interview’s most bizarre moment when Grande grabbed Erivo’s pinky. 

Later in the interview, Timothée practically blurted out mid-sentence: “It’s an honour to meet you, I’m feeling sort of starstruck.” Elle agreed: “I know, you walk in and you’re like Tracy, Tracy!”

The trio also bantered about the difference in setup between the interview for A Complete Unknown and Wicked. “There’s nothing we can do that can trump what happened, you know what I mean?” said Fanning, while Chalamet said “We have regular chairs. I feel like they were in, like, plush green chairs.” Though it turns out those green chairs weren’t very comfortable, according to Tracy…

After the interview, Tracy commented on how surreal the experience has been since that Wicked interview went wild: “Before I was even seated, Elle looked up, saw me, and said, “Tracy! Oh, Tracy’s famous. She then said, ‘My sister and I do the finger-hold all the time.’ And I’m thinking, ‘Your sister, Dakota [Fanning]?!’”

“Timothée said he couldn’t believe he was talking to me,” she continued. “And I’m sitting there thinking the same about them; these actors I’ve watched and admired for years. It was an unexpected, adorable, and hilarious moment. I feel very lucky.”

A Complete Unknown is in Aussie cinemas on January 23rd, and you can continue to hold space for Wicked in cinemas now.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Anthony Callea: Behind The Voice
December 29, 2024 | Michael James

Anthony Callea: Behind The Voice
Celebrity Entertainment News
OUT on TOP Summer Pool Club: New Year’s Day Edition
December 29, 2024 | Michael James

OUT on TOP Summer Pool Club: New Year’s Day Edition
Brisbane Entertainment What's on
Charli XCX Confirms She Has A Letterboxd Account
December 29, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Charli XCX Confirms She Has A Letterboxd Account
Celebrity Entertainment Music
Ex-Pixar Employees Mourn Cut Trans Storyline From ‘Win Or Lose’
December 29, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Ex-Pixar Employees Mourn Cut Trans Storyline From ‘Win Or Lose’
Entertainment News Screen
‘Squid Game’ Trans Representation Receives Praise And Criticism
December 28, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

‘Squid Game’ Trans Representation Receives Praise And Criticism
Entertainment Screen The Internet
Nicholas Hoult Received Bill Skarsgård’s Nosferatu Prosthetic Penis
December 28, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Nicholas Hoult Received Bill Skarsgård’s Nosferatu Prosthetic Penis
Celebrity Entertainment Screen