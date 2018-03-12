Cher apologises after taking a selfie with Malcolm Turnbull
“Guess that’s why I have few friends who are politicians”
“Guess that’s why I have few friends who are politicians”
A group of activists tried to ‘turn back the float’ and declared the Liberal party an illegal arrival at Mardi Gras.
“I’ve always had gay friends but never fully understood what they go through, and now I’m getting to know that world”
Partygoers will continue to be admitted to venues around the Oxford Street area beyond the usual 1.30am or 2am cutoff.
“In retaliation the girls, trans people, and sex workers were out… they all came over and tipped their strawberry milkshakes on the cops”
Drag star Maxi Shield helped to launch the new rainbow stairs.
“My girls are alternative – they don’t really f*ck with western beauty standards or the binary”
Senator Dean Smith and ’78er Robyn Kennedy will be among the speakers.
“[Back then] to be trans was to be seen as a freak, and came with all the dangers and fears of an unaccepting public”
Five lucky readers will receive a coveted double pass to this year’s post-parade celebration.