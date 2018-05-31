—

Priscilla is touring the country again, with a fabulous new production which kicked off in Sydney this month.

Get ready to love the nightlife once more as the smash-hit musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert returns to theatres around the country.

Tony-nominated actor Tony Sheldon is reprising his role as Bernadette, joining David Harris as Tick and Euan Doidge as Felicia.

The show is a musical and visual spectacular, featuring dance classics including ‘It’s Raining Men’, ‘I Will Survive’, ‘I Love the Nightlife’, and ‘Finally’.

The hilariously camp production includes more than 500 dazzling costumes and 200 stunning headdresses.

Based on Stephan Elliott’s Oscar-winning gay classic film, Priscilla tells the story of three Sydney drag queen friends who embark on the road trip of a lifetime to Alice Springs—a tale of mateship, self-discovery, and acceptance.

The show boasts an incredible all-Australian cast, including Robert Grubb as outback mechanic Bob, Kinky Boots alumna Emma Powell as bartender Shirl, and Adele Parkinson as Marion, as well as Lena Cruz returning to again play Bob’s wife Cynthia.

Previous performances of the musical, in more than 29 countries and including Broadway and West End runs, have received rave reviews over the last decade.

Fans of the film are in for a treat from this exciting and glittery live performance of an iconic Australian show.

Even if you’ve seen Priscilla on stage before, you’ll love experiencing it all over again with its fresh cast and incredible new costumes.

Priscilla is coming to Sydney, Adelaide, and Brisbane. For more information and tickets, head to: priscillathemusical.com.au