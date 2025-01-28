All The Winners Of The GayVN 2025 Gay Porn Awards
Last week the who’s who of the gay porn world gathered to celebrate with the annual GayVN Awards.
Established in their own right in 1998 the awards honour the best of the best in gay pornography, with both industry and fan voted awards.
This year saw several stars take home multiple awards in recognition of their work.
The annual GayVN Gay Porn awards
With the Oscars just around the corner we are well into the swing of awards season and the GayVN awards are celebrating an entirely different kind of film.
Whilst you might not see anyone here picking up an award for their acting prowess, there was certainly plenty to celebrate.
Taking place in Las Vegas hundreds of the industries biggest and best gay porn stars gathered for the event hosted by Alec Mapa and Cade Maddox.
The evening saw sixteen industry voted awards in categories that ranged from Best Newcomer to Performer Of The Year and somewhat surprisingly Best leading and Supporting actor as well as the likes of Favourite Bear and Favourite Daddy.
Performer Rhyheim Shabazz proved to be popular among the judges again this year taking home the coveted Performer Of The Year trophy for the second year in a row. He also took home the fan voted awards for Best Duo Sex Scene with scene partner Sir Peter.
Also cleaning up at the awards for the night was one of the events hosts for the evening. Cade Maddox managed to take home three awards including Favourite Cock, Favourite Body and Favourite Top.
One of the youngest stars of the evening Drake Von also picked up two fan voted awards on the evening taking home Favourite Twink and Hottest All-Male Creator Collab.
Other winners represented a cross section of performers from different websites and production companies in the gay porn industry.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Actor: Bastian Karim, The Mafia, Staghomme/CarnalPlus.com
Best Actor – Featurette: Michael Jackman, “Scream Cream,” CockyBoys.com
Best All-Sex Movie: Cherry Twinks, Helix
Best Bi Sex Scene: “Bisexual Stepdad Goes Wild,” WhyNotBi.com; Trevor Brooks, Jewel Diamant & Reese Rideout
Best Directing – Feature: Ben Rush, Bred & Breakfast: All the Way Inn, NakedSword Originals
Best Directing – Featurette: Alter Sin, “Prisoner of War: 10 Years Later,” Men.com
Best Directing – Non-Feature: Jerome Exupery, Marty Stevens & Alter Sin, Casa Del Amor: House of BelAmi Parts 1, BelAmi
Best DP Scene: Bred and Breakfast 2: All the Way Inn, NakedSword Originals; Heath Halo, Hazel Hoffman & Sean Xavier
Best Duo Sex Scene: “Sir Peter and Rhyheim: The Main Event (Part 2),” NakedSword Originals; Sir Peter & Rhyheim Shabazz
Best Feature: Heart On, NakedSword Originals
Best Featurette: “Prisoner of War: 10 Years Later,” Men.com; Allen King & Paddy O’Brian
Best Fetish Scene: “What’s Your Kink?” CockyBoys.com; Oliver Carter & Lane Colten
Best Group Sex Scene: “A Fun Orgy of Debauchery,” Voyr.com; Liam Arnolds, Marlon Costa, Well Cruz, Jonatas, Gael Kriok, Rafael Silva & Markin Wolf
Best Newcomer: Matthew Ellis
Best Oral Scene: The Beach House, Raging Stallion; Beau Butler, Ryder Flynn, Heath Halo & Cole Ryan
Best Screenplay: Ben Rush, Heart On, NakedSword Originals
Best Supporting Actor: Ty Roderick, The Iron Pa, SayUncle.com
Best Supporting Actor – Featurette: Allen King, “Prisoner of War: 10 Years Later,” Men.com
Best Three-Way Sex Scene: “Sharing Is Caring,” GuysinSweatpants.com; James Cassidy, Bryce Jax & Austin Wilde
Performer of the Year: Rhyheim Shabazz
Fan-Voted GayVN Awards Winners
Favorite Cock: Cade Maddox
Favorite Body: Cade Maddox
Favorite Top: Cade Maddox
Hottest All-Male Creator Collab: Drake Von & Jayden Marcos
Favorite Porn Star Creator: Dom King
Favorite Cam/Creator Couple: Beau Butler & Nick Butler
Hottest Porn Newcomer: SantanaXXL
Favorite Bear: Beau Butler
Favorite Dom: Malik Delgaty
Favorite Butt: Matthew Ellis
Favorite Indie Creator: SantanaXXL
Favorite Twink: Drake Von
Favorite Bottom: Matthew Ellis
Favorite Cam Guy: Skyy Knox
Favorite Daddy: Sir Peter
Favorite Transmasc Star: Noah Way
Favorite Versatile: Roman Todd
