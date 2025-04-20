And Just Like That Drops Trailer For Season Three: Here’s What We Know So Far

The Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That, is ready to drop the much anticipated season three of the hit show.

In a new trailer for the show viewers have been teased with what to expect for the upcoming season.

However while it gives plenty of answers, many questions still remain.

And Just Like That Season three is almost here

When we last left Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in the season finale of And Just Like That plenty had happened.

Miranda and Che Diaz had parted ways, much to the joy of fans.

Carrie had finally let go of her apartment, while Aiden was taking a break from their relationship, for five years.

Charlotte was busy, being Charlotte and Samantha Jones even made a brief appearance.

Before the trailer dropped news of the upcoming season had been floating through the internet for months, including the announcement of new cast members and the departure of one.

Broadway legend Patti Lupone was announced as a new cast member as was comedian and television star Rosie O’Donnell.

The trailer reveals Carrie is still living in her new home, despite a rat infestation and she is preparing to work on her first fiction novel and Aiden is definitely still in the picture, appearing in several scenes.

However Carrie’s new neighbour has taken an interest in her, presenting a unique problem for her.

Miranda is moving on from her breakup with Che Diaz and is seen to be partnered up a woman but Steve is nowhere to be seen.

Charlottes youngest child Lily is taking centre stage as a new relationship blossoms for her hormonal teenager causing plenty of problems for Charlotte.

The girls new friends Lisa Todd Wexley and a very single Seema Patel return as does gay best Anthony Marantino however there is no footage of Patti Lupone or Rosie O’Donnell yet.

And while a potential return of Samantha Jones has been teased again, there’s still no sign of her.

Leaked photos of the filming of the season dropped last year showing the cast attending a funeral, however it is still not known who has died as yet.

And Just Like That season three returns on May 29 on Max in Australia.