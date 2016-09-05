—

BISEXUAL men make better lovers and fathers, newly released research has revealed.

The revelation was just one of many insights of a wide ranging study conducted by Deakin University that looked into relationships between bisexual men and women on a broader scale, separate from the usual stereotypes associated with this dynamic. The findings will be outlined in a new book titled Women in Relationships with Bisexual Men – Bi Men By Women.

“Through this research and book it is my hope that we can stop presenting only the stereotypical story,” Dr Maria Pallotta-Chiarolli from Deakin’s School of Health and Social Development said in a statement.

“That all bisexual men are untrustworthy and have secret affairs; that all bisexual men transmit HIV and STI to women; that all bisexual men are abusive to their women partners.

“While we found these issues are certainly out there and we don’t shy away from discussing them, we need to lift the stigma for the women who choose to be in relationships with bisexual men and indeed say that bisexual men make better lovers and fathers.”

The insights were obtained through interviews with women from different demographics, sexualities, and geographic backgrounds. The thing that all these women had in common was a relationship with a bisexual man in some form.

“We met with women in their homes, workplaces, parks and cafes and listened to their sometimes distressing, sometimes exhilarating, and sometimes very sexy stories,” Dr Pallotta-Chiarolli said.

Some women praised the emotional depth, sexual intimacy and equitable gender dynamic of their mixed-orientation relationship, even going so far as to say they would never be with a heterosexual man again.

The study found that no two experiences were alike, for the most part. For example, while some women didn’t know about their partner’s orientation going in, others had full disclosure. A picture was painted that these relationships could be just as complicated as any other, though some of the problems were entirely unique to their specific situation. The key to happiness remained pretty universal, though, all coming down to good communication.

“A common element among all the women in healthy and happy relationships was open communication with their partners as they designed, negotiated and maintained the ground rules and boundaries of their relationships,” Dr. Pallotta-Chiarolli said.