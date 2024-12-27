Jack Vidgen Opens Up About His Addiction Journey

27-year old reality TV star Jack Vidgen has shared his latest struggles with addiction, posting on TikTok that he had suffered a relapse and spent Christmas in rehab.

“I relapsed about three weeks ago and I’m back in rehab. It’s Boxing Day today, the day after Christmas and I just wanted to give you an update about where I’m at,” Vidgen said.

“I know I’ve been MIA on socials for a few weeks and that’s why. I don’t have a whole lot to say, I feel a lot of shame and guilt and I don’t really have the words right now.

“Withdrawals are starting now, it’s f*cking hectic. So, that’s where I’m at.”

Vidgen’s comments were full of support and love, both from those who had experience with addiction and those just wanting to offer their best wishes.

“A relapse does not erase your success at being sober,” one comment read. “Recovery is there, just start again with this knew knowledge about yourself.”

Vidgen open with his addiction journey

Jack shared his struggles with addiction for the first time in an Instagram post at the end of October this year, when he revealed he had checked himself in to a rehab facility after a five week relapse.

“My addiction has been the biggest struggle of my life and I wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy,” he wrote in the caption.

Vidgen has since posted very openly about addiction, recovery, and rehab, sharing a room tour on his last day in rehab, and hinting that he was working on creating a community and resources that would help support those facing similar struggles.

“After openly up with my experience with addiction, I now know from the bottom of my core that a huge part of my purpose in this life is going to be about sharing my battle with addiction,” he said in a TikTok posted in early November.