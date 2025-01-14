Hamish Macdonald Makes The Move To Sydney Morning Radio

Openly gay television presenter and journalist Hamish Macdonald has made an announcement about his career for 2025.

The former panelist for The Project and former host of Q&A for the ABC is moving to a new role the national broadcaster.

Macdonald will take the role as host of ABC Radio Sydney Mornings for 2025.

Hamish Macdonald returns to radio

Hamish Macdonald is a very familiar face and voice for Australian audiences after his time spent on both radio and television.

The openly gay presenter has amassed plenty of fans for his affable personality and charm.

Now Macdonald will be bringing this best to Sydney audiences every day as he fronts the ABC Radio Sydney Mornings program.

The news follows the departure of the current host Sarah Macdonald who announced her imminent departure live on air last year.

Sarah Macdonald had been presenting on the program for two years prior to news of her leaving was announced.

“I’m not going to be on the radio with you next year, the ABC has decided not to renew my contract here at Mornings” she told her listeners.

Hamish Macdonald has previously hosted Radio National Breakfast for the ABC and had a brief stint as host of television program Q&A.

However he made the decision to depart the program after just 18 months due to the huge amount of backlash he faced during his time as host on the popular show.

The level of abuse and criticism being levelled at him at the time was so strong that he was forced to quit social media entirely before ultimately deciding to resign from hosting the program.

Since then he was returned to presenting on The Project as well as presenting on Radio National for the ABC and co-hosting the Radio National podcast Global Roaming.

Now Hamish is looking forward to the year ahead with the ABC in Sydney.

“There’s so much to talk about this year — and where better to do it from than the heart of this great city, Parramatta Square” he said.

“Sydney is such a dynamic city with no shortage of great stories to share, so I’m really looking forward to opening the phone lines.”

Hamish will present the program Monday through Thursday with ABC presenter Kathryn Robinson hosting the program on Friday mornings.