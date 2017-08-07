—

SINGER Aaron Carter has come out as bisexual.

The former teen pop star came out in a Twitter post on the weekend.

“I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13 years old I started to find boys and girls attractive,” he wrote.

“There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17 years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

He ended his message with a quote from Boy George: “I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.”

Many fans have taken Carter’s coming out as evidence that he is gay rather than bi.

One suggested he was “sucking dick on the side” while in opposite-sex relationships.

“Aaron Carter is gay and now the song ‘I Want Candy’ will never be the same,” tweeted another.

Others have taken to social media to attack this kind of interpretation as bisexual erasure.

“If Aaron Carter comes out as bisexual, and you immediately tweet that he is gay, then he ain’t the one who’s confused,” tweeted one person.

“He most def said he likes both women and men,” wrote another. “Y’all love to ignore bisexuality.”

